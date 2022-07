Ahead of this week’s Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days, the conference released its official list of preseason awards with a number of Trojans making the list. In fact, Troy led all Sun Belt teams with five first-team selections, while Troy had a total of seven Trojans make the All-Sun Belt team. Leading the way once again is senior Carlton Martial who lands on the preseason first-team All-Sun Belt for the fourth straight year. This comes just hours after Martial was named to the Butkus Award Watch List. Martial is the only Sun Belt player to land on the watch list for the award that goes to the nation’s top linebacker each season.

TROY, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO