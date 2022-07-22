Great Lakes St. Lawrence Pacesetter Award Presented to Port of Oswego Authority

Great costumes add to any theatrical production’s success. A director needs the best team of costumers to make their version for the show reach the stage. The Oswego Players has an excellent group of costumers and volunteers who help make dreams become reality. Marie Sterphone and her best friend, Sonia Lough-Berlin always make the most remarkable ideas come to life. “Pride and Prejudice” features spectacular costumes that come from interesting period, the Regency era. The Regency era was a time of relatively simple and classic fashions. The Regency period itself was relatively short, lasting only from 1811 to 1820. The era's title comes from the time when Prince George IV was ruling in the place of his father, King George III.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO