Oswego, NY

Great Lakes St. Lawrence Pacesetter Award Presented to Port of Oswego Authority

By Contributor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the board of the Port of Oswego Authority (POA) and William Scriber, POA executive director, accepted the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award at their July board meeting. The award was presented...

Town of New Haven Awards Awards $2050 to Imagination Library in Oswego County

Patrick Dewine, co-administrator for Imagination Library of Oswego County presented Dolly Parton’s free book program at a recent Town of New Haven board meeting explaining the program and provided data related to the success of the program. Dewine also shared with the board that, based on the 2020 Census...
‘History on Tap’ Features the Underground Railroad in Central New York

The next “History on Tap” will feature four speakers on the topic of the Underground Railroad in the Central New York area of Lake Ontario. The event will also include an update on the status of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Project. The illustrated program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamer’s Restaurant in Oswego. Admission is free.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Health Department Reports EEE Found in Palermo

New York State Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department today that Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected in a mosquito pool collected from the town of Palermo. “We are working closely with state Department of Health to monitor mosquito activity around the county and will take...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Jeff Richard Wallace II – July 22, 2022

Jeff Richard Wallace II, 27, of Oswego, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2022. Born in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of Jeff R. and Marian J. (Gianetto) Wallace. He was an answer to our prayers and a true gift to our lives. Jeff otherwise known...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
Pride and Prejudice: A Costume Spectacle at Fort Ontario

Great costumes add to any theatrical production’s success. A director needs the best team of costumers to make their version for the show reach the stage. The Oswego Players has an excellent group of costumers and volunteers who help make dreams become reality. Marie Sterphone and her best friend, Sonia Lough-Berlin always make the most remarkable ideas come to life. “Pride and Prejudice” features spectacular costumes that come from interesting period, the Regency era. The Regency era was a time of relatively simple and classic fashions. The Regency period itself was relatively short, lasting only from 1811 to 1820. The era's title comes from the time when Prince George IV was ruling in the place of his father, King George III.
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

