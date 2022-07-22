ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vevay, IN

Indiana police officer arrested for on-duty OWI 1 month after being sworn in

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana police officer was arrested for allegedly being intoxicated while on the job, just one month after he was sworn in to the Vevay Police Department.

An initial report by the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office showed that several coworkers said they smelled alcohol coming off of officer Christopher Pellant, 39, when he showed up at the county’s dispatch center on July 21 around 7:45 p.m.

Pellant was on duty and in full uniform with his marked police car at the time, according to court documents.

Photo of Chris Pellant’s swearing in ceremony from Vevay Police FB page

A sheriff’s deputy asked Pellant’s shift partner on the Vevay police force whether Pellant was intoxicated. The officer said he did not notice the smell of alcohol but did state that Pellant’s eyes were “glassy.”

Vevay Police Chief David Wolf was then notified of the situation and began an investigation.

During that investigation, court documents show Pellant blew a .084 on a portable breathalyzer test, according to his shift partner. Indiana’s BAC limit is .08 percent.

Chief Wolf had asked Pellant whether he was drinking before his shift, and Pellant reportedly told him he had “five shots of Fireball the night before” but no alcohol since past midnight.

Pellant agreed to a blood draw. Those results have not been processed as of this report.

A deputy who spoke to Pellant said he smelled alcohol on his breath and noticed his eyes were bloodshot.

He was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for operating while intoxicated and official misconduct, a felony.

According to a Facebook post by the Vevay Police Department, Pellant was sworn in on June 9.

