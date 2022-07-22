ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling reptile show enthralls hundreds of KI kids

By DOUG BISHOP
STEVENSVILLE — The traveling Reptile Wonders show from Westminster visited the Kent Island Free Library, again, as it has become an annual event supported by the Friends of the Library donations, on Monday morning, July 18, as part of the annual children summer reading program.

The creatures included a variety of terrapins, small and very large, numerous lizards from different parts of the world, and three unique snakes, one being an albino Burmese Python that is currently 14-feet long and still growing! The reptiles, presented by veteran handler Brian Kristal, makes for an attention getting event for young children, especially, during the “hands-on” learning opportunity. Kristal allowed all the children who were willing, to safely touch each reptile that was presented. It took nine children and two adults, to carrying the 14-foot Python around the circle for all the children to have an up-close experience touching it.

