Burlington's first heat wave of the season may last a while

The dog days of summer have arrived and for Burlingtonians, that means a heat wave that could last the better part of a week.

Vermont and southern New York hit its first heat wave of the season on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, Burlington office. In our region a heat wave is defined as three consecutive days where temperatures reach at least 90 degrees.

The designation applies specifically to Burlington, as well. The Queen City hit 90 on Tuesday, 93 Wednesday and 92 on Thursday.

The sweltering heat is not expected to stop there. The heat wave could last six days straight. The forecast calls for a high of 90 on Friday, 92 on Saturday and 91 on Sunday for Burlington.

Even with high temps, July still on normal track

Other areas of the country have been breaking lots of heat records, but not so in Vermont.

While the temperatures are extreme and well above the typical high of 83 for this time of year, National Weather Service Meteorologist John Goff said July was "smack on normal." Some below normal temperatures in previous weeks even out the heat we're seeing now so that July temperature averages are on pace with what's typical.

Beware humidity and hydrate

Still, Vermonters should take extra caution when out in the heat. Those whose work takes them outdoors or even doing weekly yard work can put someone at risk for heat-related stress. Taking frequent breaks and staying hydrated can be key to staying healthy in extreme heat.

Goff said to also be aware of humidity levels which can make the hot temperatures more stifling. He said Thursday was particularly humid but after the thunderstorms blew through, the humidity came down somewhat and is expected to be drier the next few days.

There could be some more thunderstorms Sunday, but after that temperatures are expected to become more seasonable across the area.

