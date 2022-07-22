ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden had fever, COVID symptoms now 'improved'

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xthhx_0gp7B5kX00

President Joe Biden's "symptoms have improved" one day after testing positive for COVID-19, the physician to the president, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement Friday.

Biden had a temperature of 99.4 degrees Thursday evening, his doctor said. The president took acetaminophen and his temperature has been normal since then, O'Connor said.

Biden, 79, still has a runny nose, fatigue and occasional cough, O'Connor said.

MORE: President Biden tests positive for COVID-19

The president's pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen levels remain normal, O'Connor said.

First lady Jill Biden, who is in Wilmington, Delaware, tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning and remains symptom-free, according to her press secretary, Michael La Rosa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z86kw_0gp7B5kX00
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters - PHOTO: President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at the White House in Washington, July 19, 2022.

Biden tested positive Thursday morning as part of routine testing, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said Thursday.

The president felt "totally normal" during the day Wednesday, Jha said, and symptoms then started Wednesday evening, according to O’Connor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Zuwn_0gp7B5kX00
Evan Vucci/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden greets people after speaking about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station, July 20, 2022, in Somerset, Mass.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2B32_0gp7B5kX00
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters - PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks to the media as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 20, 2022, the day before he tested positive for COVID-19.

The president, who is fully vaccinated and received two boosters, is taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid , White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Paxlovid has "been shown in clinical trials to be 89% effective in reducing the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, meaning hospitalization or death," ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton said.

MORE: What to know about Paxlovid, the COVID-19 therapy that Biden is taking

O'Connor said in a statement Friday that because Biden is vaccinated and double boosted he was not concerned for the president's health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GruEM_0gp7B5kX00
Evan Vucci/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after exiting Air Force One, July 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

"I anticipated that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do," O'Connor said. "There has been nothing in the course of his illness thus far which gives me cause to alter that initial expectation."

The president will work in isolation until he tests negative, Jean-Pierre said.

Biden was last tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, when he tested negative, according to Jean-Pierre.

Comments / 3

Related
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Administration warns 'under vaccinated' Americans: Biden team will hand out more n95 masks beyond the 400 million made available as it outlines strategy to deal with surging BA.5 variant – and warns 350 weekly deaths is still 'too high'

The White House is warning Americans to take precautions in indoor settings and prepare for the surging BA.5 variant – even if they have already contracted a recent case of COVID with a related omicron variant. 'Immunity wanes, so it is critical to stay up to date with COVID...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jennifer Ashton
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Olena Zelenska
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fever#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Response Coordinator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

What is Paxlovid? Everything you need to know about the antiviral Covid drug being taken by Joe Biden

In a letter to the White House press secretary on Thursday morning, presidential physician Kevin C. O’Connor confirmed that US President Joe Biden had tested positive for Covid-19. The 79-year-old is currently resting and according to Dr O’Connor, is experiencing symptoms including a runny nose and fatigue which began Wednesday evening. Dr O’Connor said in the letter to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that he anticipated Mr Biden would “respond favourably to treatment” in the form of Paxlovid.Here’s everything you need to know about the antiviral pill:What is it?Paxlovid is an antiviral pill developed and produced by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which is taken...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

America Is Running Out of ‘COVID Virgins’

I am on a mission to preserve the most valuable item in my home: my fiancé, who has never had COVID. Through sheer luck and a healthy dose of terror, he made it through the first pandemic year without getting sick. Shielded by the J&J vaccine and a Moderna booster, he dodged infection when I fell ill last November and coughed up the coronavirus all over our cramped New York City apartment. Somehow, he ducked the Omicron wave over the winter, when it seemed as though everyone was getting sick. And in the past few months, he has emerged unscathed from crowded weddings, indoor dinners, and flights across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

With contagious BA.5 subvariant surging nationwide, many people have new questions about COVID

MIAMI – With the even more contagious BA.5 subvariant surging nationwide, many people have new questions about COVID-19. The highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant now accounting for about 78% of all COVID infections in the United States, according to the CDC. Now many people are asking if they had COVID in the last three months, will they have immunity against this variant?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

757K+
Followers
167K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy