Biden's symptoms improved despite elevated temperature Thursday night, his doctor says

In this photo provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Democratic Sen. Bob Casey by telephone from the White House on Thursday. Adam Schultz/AP

President Biden had a slightly elevated temperature last night but his physician says that "his symptoms have improved" as he receives treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement released by the White House that Biden had a temperature of 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday evening, which has since returned to normal since he received Tylenol. O'Connor says he still has a runny nose and fatigue and a "loose" and "occasional non-productive" cough.

Biden has completed a full day of Paxlovid treatment and O'Connor writes, "The President is tolerating treatment well." His symptoms are being treated with oral hydration, Tylenol and an Albuterol inhaler as needed. O'Connor says the president may add low-dose aspirin as an alternative blood thinner as some regular prescriptions are suspended during his Paxlovid treatment.

O'Connor reiterated his view that the president's status as vaccinated and twice-boosted means he should respond favorably to treatment. "There has been nothing in the course of his illness thus far which give me cause to alter that initial expectation," the president's physician added.

The White House has said that O'Connor will provide daily written updates on Biden's condition.

The president continues in isolation at the White House today, with several calls on his schedule released by the White House. His staff says Biden spoke last night with Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, who has also announced he is positive for COVID-19. And he called the hosts of his planned event in Pennsylvania yesterday that was postponed when Biden tested positive.