View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers have had a very interesting four seasons since LeBron James joined them in the summer of 2018. In the first season, they missed the NBA Playoffs, the next season they won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, the following season they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first-round and this past season they missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO