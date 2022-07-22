Iconic Elkhart Lake ice cream shop; Gessert's celebrates 100 years

A wide stretch of weekend storms has caused damage spanning the state from one side to the other. Xcel Energy crews were busy restoring power to hundreds of customers Sunday. W-E-A-U/T-V reports the most significant damage was done in the Village of Stoddard. Severe weather sent early arrivals for the E-A-A AirVenture seeking shelter inside the aviation museum Saturday. One airplane was flipped onto its nose and strong winds damage the main gate while blowing down exhibit tents. The same storm delayed the start of the pro soccer match at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. No serious injuries were reported from the storms.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO