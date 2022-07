Paris, Tenn.–Even during our latest heat wave, Ricky Winchester and his crew have been busy getting the Henry County Fairgrounds ready for the upcoming fair. Winchester is painting the grandstands to match all the other buildings on the grounds. The Farmers Market pavilion recently received a matching paint job. Fair official Deneicia Gregson said, “They’ve been red all their life and now they’re going to match the other facilities.” The Fair will be held August 19-27. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO