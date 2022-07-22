ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Duncan, Former Denver Broncos and Notre Dame Star OL, Dead at 35

By Bryan Fyalkowski
 3 days ago
Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Paul Duncan died this week after going into cardiac arrest while on a run in his neighborhood. He was pronounced brain dead on July 15 and passed away the next day. He was only 35 years old.

Duncan lettered at Notre Dame from 2005-to-2008. He helped the Fighting Irish produce three winning seasons and a Hawaii Bowl victory under head coach Charlie Weis.

The offensive lineman started 18 games in his career as a Golden Domer and was “the epitome of a Notre Dame man” – as shared in his obituary. “He never seemed to miss a Saturday night party or Mass on Sunday morning,” the message continued.

After graduating in 2009, he had a cup of coffee in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos.

Following his passing, many college football fans took to social media to share their sentiments.

“Paul was a strong and joyful presence in every life he touched. He had a generous spirit, forged by his deep Catholic faith,” the beginning of Duncan’s obituary reads. “He had a wide, handsome smile that illuminated special moments throughout his life, especially those with Ellen, his wife of over ten years, and their two daughters, Dillon and Sloane.”

Family Donates Paul Duncan’s Body, Organs to Those in Need

In an Instagram post a few days ago, Paul Duncan’s wife, Ellen, made an announcement to the public:

“We will have a medical examination to understand the cause of death,” she wrote. “His body will be donated to people in need of organs and to medical research.”

This was obviously very important to Paul and Ellen. His obituary mentioned: “In a life full of giving to others, his final gift was a great and lasting deed. He was an organ donor who has already helped numerous patients in need.”

packer harrop
3d ago

Rip. Gone Too Soon. my sympathy to his family and his children. and everybody he known in football and in college. amen

