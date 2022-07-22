ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Q&A: Hydration in the summer

MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am prone to kidney stones, so I know it's important for me to stay hydrated while I exercise. But do I need to change what I drink in the summer? A friend mentioned that I might be better with a sports drink versus water. I'm also wondering...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

These 6 high-inflammatory foods can sap your energy and raise your risk for chronic health conditions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflammation get a bad rap, but it’s only partially deserved. If you catch a cold or stub your toe, you want the offending pathogen or injury to trigger an inflammatory response, because that’s what kicks off the healing process. Exercise also causes temporary inflammation; it helps you build muscle mass.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Simple Exercise You Should Be Doing Every Morning For Better Flexibility Over 40, According To A Professional Trainer

This story is authored by NASM-certified personal trainer and performance coach, Keith Hodges, founder of Mind In Muscle Coaching in Los Angeles. As we start to age, we gradually begin to lose our flexibility, especially during adulthood. Why is this? The aging process is natural and our skin begins to lose its elasticity. Our bones and soft tissues degenerate as well. This can be due to living a less active lifestyle, not working on our flexibility, dehydration, and unhealthy eating habits. Over time, this will lead to muscular imbalances resulting in bad posture. Postural imbalances can lead to chronic pain, which can unfortunately, lead to the use of pain medication for some. However, we can slow the aging process and gradually increase our flexibility as we age. The key is to start incorporating flexibility routines in our lifestyles and remain consistent in those practices.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Health Experts Warn: The 3 Pantry Foods You Should Avoid If You Want To Reduce Belly Fat

The midsection is where many gain weight first, and a well-balanced diet, regular exercise, ample hydration and a consistent sleep schedule is the way to prevent adding additional fat to this area. With that said, we reached out to health and nutrition experts for 3 common pantry food suggestions to avoid if the belly is a spot of weight gain concern. Read on for tips and insight from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center, Sara Chatfield, RDN, registered dietitian, nutritionist and nutrition specialist at Healthcanal, and Michael Garrico, certified personal trainer, nutritionist, and co-founder and marketing director at TotalShape.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Drink#Water Intake#Hydrate#Hydration#Water Balance
shefinds

3 Morning Coffee Mistakes That Almost Always Lead To Indigestion, According To Health Experts

Many of us look forward to a steaming cup of coffee to give us a kickstart each morning. However, while the energy boost from the caffeine is certainly appreciated, the indigestion that sometimes comes with it can often put a damper on this daily ritual. Especially if you already struggle with issues like acid reflux, it’s likely that coffee will only worsen the problem at hand. Luckily, you may be able to keep indigestion at bay and still enjoy your daily cup of joe if you avoid a few mistakes.
MedicineNet.com

Is Turmeric OK to Take With High Blood Pressure?

Turmeric is an ancient remedy commonly used in traditional medical systems. Today, it’s used as a supplement or as food. Does turmeric interact with any medications, though? Turmeric supplements are likely safe, but they may interfere with some medications. Turmeric, Curcuma longa, is a perennial plant in the ginger...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Health Digest

Signs That Your Blood Sugar May Be Spiking

Diabetes is among the most common diseases, affecting a significant portion of the U.S. population. About 37.3 million American adults have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The food you eat contains sugar, or glucose, which is then processed into energy in the presence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Taste Of Home

Can You Eat Banana Peels?

Next time you’re whipping up a smoothie or baking a loaf of , pause before peeling the banana. It may be possible to save yourself a step and sneak more nutrients into your diet. You can eat banana peels!. Are Banana Peels Edible?. Yes, it turns out that banana...
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for rheumatoid arthritis pain?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune and inflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks healthy cells in the body by mistake. This causes painful inflammation in the affected parts of the body. RA mainly affects the joints and can attack. at the same time. It can also affect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Why Does Coffee Make You Poop?

Three out of 10 people find that drinking coffee prompts a rapid trip to the restroom. Coffee has more than a thousand distinct compounds. Research is underway to find out more about how coffee affects the body. Most individuals blame caffeine for bowel movements even though coffee produces an earlier...
FOOD & DRINKS
Health Digest

The Unexpected Side Effect After A Stroke

When blood flow to the brain is obstructed through the buildup of plaque or a blood clot, that area of the brain becomes deprived of critical nutrients and oxygen (via National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute). As a result, brain cells immediately begin to die off. This is what occurs during an ischemic stroke. Brain bleeding due to a ruptured blood vessel can also lead to another kind of stroke known as a hemorrhagic stroke. Any kind of stroke warrants immediate emergency medical attention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about vitamin E for fatty liver

Vitamin E is an important fat-soluble vitamin that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Scientists have conducted research on vitamin E supplementation for treating fatty liver disease. As its name would suggest, fatty liver disease. due to excess fat in the liver. Current research into treating fatty liver disease with vitamin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

What It Really Means If You Have Stringy Mucus In Your Eyes

It's not uncommon to wake up with a crusty crumble or two sitting in the inner corner of your eye. Sometimes referred to as "sleep," Downtown Eyes explains that those crumbles are pieces of hardened eye discharge that have solidified due to a lack of blinking while snoozing. An accumulation of mucus, skin cells, oil, and more, eye boogers provide an essential service by ridding our eyes of potential contaminants. However, there are different kinds of eye discharge. Depending on its color and consistency, some mucus may indicate a potential eye condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SHAPE

Is Popcorn Healthy? Here's What Dietitians Think

There's a lot to love about popcorn. It's crunchy, satisfying, and oh-so-versatile. The whole grain is also a classic snack, as it's often enjoyed at wholesome events from county fairs to movie nights. However, if you've got nutrition on the mind, you might catch yourself wondering, "Is popcorn healthy?" It...
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Drink Old Coffee?

How Bad Is It Really? sets the record straight on all the habits and behaviors you’ve heard might be unhealthy. The average American drinks just over three cups of coffee per day, according to the National Coffee Association — and that's understandable, considering it tastes good, delivers a jolt of much-needed energy and even offers some health benefits.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cadrene Heslop

Scientists Discover New Superfood

The discovery of a new superfood comes as more people switch to plant-based diets. Seaweed is the non-meat option gaining traction among non-meat eaters. (source) The researchers said Wakame seaweed is good for the environment and humans. Seaweed comes in green, red, and brown varieties. Each type has a vast amount of essential minerals and dietary fiber. These water-loving plants have ten times more nutritional value than land-based ones. Seaweed is also helpful to the environment since farmers can use it as fertilizer. (source)
InsideHook

Living Longer May Require More Exercise Than You Expect

If you’re really worried about living a long and healthy life, you should exercise much more than the current recommendations for physical activity, according to a new study by the American Heart Association’s publication Circulation. Currently, physical activity guidelines for Americans last made in 2018 recommend a minimum...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy