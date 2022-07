A pinched nerve occurs when surrounding tissues in the body put too much pressure on a nerve, causing it to become compressed. This pressure can lead to tingling, numbness, and pain in the affected area and can occur anywhere in the body. According to the Cleveland Clinic, pinched nerves are actually quite common, affecting around 85 out of 100,000 adults in the U.S. every year.

FITNESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO