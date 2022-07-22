Who serves the best ice cream in Fresno? Vote for your favorite business in our poll

The thermometer has topped 100 degrees in Fresno for at least 11 consecutive days so far in July – possibly more by the time you read this.

When heat like this hits, the only sensible thing to do is eat ice cream. Cool, refreshing, delicious ice cream.

Fresno has a ton of ice cream parlors, from chains to mom-and-pop shops to rolled ice cream stores. There are locally owned ice cream food trucks, and a growing number of Mexican helado shops – even shops specializing in Indian ice cream flavors.

So, given that all these places are probably pretty busy right now, we figured we’d ask you about your favorite ice cream spot.

Scroll down to take our poll and pick your favorite.

To keep the list from getting out of control, we’ve omitted frozen yogurt stores and other frozen treat places in favor of focusing solely on ice cream. Also, remember this is not scientifically accurate. It’s for fun, so vote as many times as you want.

Just be sure to type “YES” in the first field to prove you’re human.

We’ll leave the poll up til Monday, July 25 and let you know the results shortly after.