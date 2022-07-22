ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

BCA investigating officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn Park

By Katie Wermus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting after a Brooklyn Park police officer exchanged gunfire with a man in a residential neighborhood. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers responded to a call Thursday around 3:40...

