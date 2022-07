AMHERST, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Outdoor drinking could be coming to the City of Amherst. On Monday evening, the Amherst City Council will hold a vote on a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). According to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, if approved, the proposal would allow customers to walk from bar to bar in the city’s historic downtown district with alcoholic beverages in hand during festivals and other events that have been preapproved by the mayor or safety services director.

AMHERST, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO