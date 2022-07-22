With FAU Dorms at Capacity, School Turns to Hotels to House Incoming Freshmen Class

The GL Homes and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Back To School Drive ensures all children will have the supplies needed to start the new school year. West Palm Beach, FL – GL Homes and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County continues its back-to-school drive with a strong push to increase donations, with the goal of collecting enough backpacks stuffed with school supplies for thousands of Club members in the community. With new economic pressures due to increasing inflation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is facing an enormous challenge as it aims to collect enough backpacks and school supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO