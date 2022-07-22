ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

With FAU Dorms at Capacity, School Turns to Hotels to House Incoming Freshmen Class

By Bocatribune
bocaratontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the price of rent increasing tremendously in Boca Raton, many FAU upperclassmen have opted to live on-campus instead of living off-campus, causing a shortage of dorm space for incoming underclassmen. According to Insurify, Boca...

www.bocaratontribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocaratontribune.com

Kaye Communications PR & Marketing Wins Ninth Bernays Award for PR Excellence: 2022 Best Special Event

Prestigious GCPRC Bernays Awards Program Serves as the “Regional Oscars” for the South Florida PR industry. Boca Raton, FL – Capping off 25 years of making indelible impacts and imprints in South Florida for its clients, Kaye Communications (KCOM-PR) has won a coveted Gold Coast Public Relations Council (GCPRC) 2022 Bernays Award for PR Excellence for Best Special Event. The firm was recognized for its event ideation, strategy, production, community relations and media relations for the sold-out inaugural Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch” ‘fun, fan and fund’ raiser to benefit Tri-County Animal Rescue’s “Together Fur-ever” Medical Fund. Fund monies help to pay in full for or subsidize low-cost, full-service veterinary and animal hospital services at TCAR’s on-site state-of-the-art vet clinic for pet owners who are financially challenged or experiencing other economic crises.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

FAU, Hospital Partners Strategize on Medical Residencies, Fellowships

Research from the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida and the Florida Hospital Association estimates that Florida will be short 17,924 physicians by the year 2035. More than a decade ago, Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine and Baptist Health South Florida’s Bethesda Hospital and Boca Raton Regional Hospital, and Tenet Health’s Delray Medical Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center, signed an agreement to form the FAU Schmidt College of Medicine Graduate Medical Education Consortium (FAU GME). Their initial goal was to ensure that the region will have an adequate and well-trained physician workforce by establishing residency programs in specialties that would serve their communities.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POOL REPORT: These Pools Are Unsatisfactory In Boca Raton and Delray Beach

Florida Health Department Inspects… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The following swimming pools were rated “unsatisfactory” by inspectors from the Florida Department of Health during routine inspections over the past several weeks. The “unsatisfactory” rating is accurate at the time it was issued. We […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Enrollment Now Open for the Fuller Academy, Early Childhood Education, and Afterschool Programs at Fuller Center

Boca Raton, FL – Designed to enable kids of all income brackets the opportunity to experience superior, personalized education, the Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on early childhood development, has space available in its private elementary school, the Fuller Academy, on the organization’s West Campus at 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boca Raton, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Condo owners brace for steep costs — with post-Surfside reforms on the way

Sell now or pay later? It could become an unpleasant choice for many South Florida condominium owners, ahead of a new state building inspection law driven by last year’s catastrophic collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside. By the time Florida’s updated condo safety law goes into effect in 2025, many owners may have decided that it’s too costly to stay in their decades-old, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Harrington Named PBSC’s New Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer

Lake Worth, FL – Palm Beach State College has appointed Angela Harrington to serve as chief communications and public affairs officer. Harrington is a respected higher education leader whose experience spans internal and external communications and community outreach at multicampus institutions in New Jersey and New York. “Angela is...
LAKE WORTH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Inflation Concerns Create Challenges for Back-To-School Drive

The GL Homes and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Back To School Drive ensures all children will have the supplies needed to start the new school year. West Palm Beach, FL – GL Homes and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County continues its back-to-school drive with a strong push to increase donations, with the goal of collecting enough backpacks stuffed with school supplies for thousands of Club members in the community. With new economic pressures due to increasing inflation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is facing an enormous challenge as it aims to collect enough backpacks and school supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Kid Play Place ”La La Land” Cited By Health Inspector

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Boca Raton child play play ”La La Land” was just cited by a health inspector from Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The facility was ”warned” but not ordered to shut down. Among three violations observed, the ”high priority” violation focuses on raw animal food being kept in the same area as ready-to-eat food.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Fau#Dorms#Fairfield Inn#Capacity School Turns#The Renaissance Hotel
luxury-houses.net

This $6,975,000 Exceptional Home in Boca Raton has Ultimate Amenities for Relaxation and Entertainment

The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning lake view residence in the desirable community of Royal Palm Polo was the centerpiece of all the design center upgrades is now available for sale. This home located at 2703 NW 71st Blvd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jacqueline Imbertson (Phone: 561-906-3044) at The Keyes Company & Todd Blair (Phone: 561-440-1000) at Palm Beach Coastal Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? A pair of 8-story buildings with 342 apartments on the way in downtown Boca Raton

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 171 W. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

South Florida Hand And Orthopaedic Center

Board Certified: Orthopedic Hand And Upper Extremety Surgeon. Residency: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System - General Surgery. Fellowship: University of Connecticut, Orthopaedic Surgery Of The Hand. It used to be the older you got, the less active you became. But that no longer is the case. Many adults 65 and older...
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Who’s fueling the money race for Broward School Board? The top takeaways for the election

In the Broward School Board elections, a multimillionaire’s campaign chest is brimming with almost $122,000. An 18-year-old candidate — backed by an experienced consultant — has raised more than $19,000. And two School Board hopefuls promoting parental rights, an issue championed by conservatives across the country, have individually raised over $9,000 and $10,000. These are among the 21 ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Back to School Fun and Fashion Show at The Mall at Wellington Green

Wellington, FL – Join us for a day of fabulous curb-to-classroom​ fashion at The Mall at Wellington Green!. On Saturday, July 30, 2-4 p.m.​, ​scoop up fashionable finds and tax-free deals for the entire family. Kids can stock up on Instagram-able trends while parents’ cash in on wallet-friendly retail savings during the ​Back to School Sales Tax Holiday ​(July 25 through August 7).
WELLINGTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy