With FAU Dorms at Capacity, School Turns to Hotels to House Incoming Freshmen Class

Prestigious GCPRC Bernays Awards Program Serves as the “Regional Oscars” for the South Florida PR industry. Boca Raton, FL – Capping off 25 years of making indelible impacts and imprints in South Florida for its clients, Kaye Communications (KCOM-PR) has won a coveted Gold Coast Public Relations Council (GCPRC) 2022 Bernays Award for PR Excellence for Best Special Event. The firm was recognized for its event ideation, strategy, production, community relations and media relations for the sold-out inaugural Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch” ‘fun, fan and fund’ raiser to benefit Tri-County Animal Rescue’s “Together Fur-ever” Medical Fund. Fund monies help to pay in full for or subsidize low-cost, full-service veterinary and animal hospital services at TCAR’s on-site state-of-the-art vet clinic for pet owners who are financially challenged or experiencing other economic crises.
