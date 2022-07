ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after separate motorcycle crashes this weekend in Pierce County. The first crash happened on Saturday at 4:33 p.m. on Highway 29 near 690th Avenue in the Town of Clifton near River Falls. A 53-year-old man from South Range was driving his motorcycle east on Highway 29 when he lost control and went into the ditch. He was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. after being hurt in the crash.

