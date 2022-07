Strong and Lebanon’s future is bright, according to Mayor Jared Carr. Carr gave his annual State of the City address at Thursday’s Lebanon Rotary Club meeting. He said one way the city measures its sucess is with the customer satisfaction surveys of residents and the business community that began in 2018. “”Over the last four years, we have used those results to build our vision and create goals for the future,” Carr said. Surveys from 2018 and 2020 indicated that the top three issues for city government were maintenance of city streets, buildings and facilities; the flow of traffic and managing congestion and enforcement of city codes and ordinances. For more on this story see the print or E-edition version of the LCR.

