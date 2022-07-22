ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Succession's Sarah Snook Joins Hugh Jackman in 'Koala Man' Series

By Makuochi Echebiri
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s adventure time on Hulu with the upcoming animated series Koala Man coming to the streamer, and the cast for the animated comedy is growing, with the announcement of Sarah Snook and Demi Lardner joining the series. Koala Man originates from creator and executive producer Michael Cusack, who...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

TVLine Items: Disney+'s Eragon Series, Triple H's New WWE Role and More

Click here to read the full article. The classic young adult novel Eragon might be coming to Disney+: The streamer is in the early stages of developing a TV series based on the Inheritance Cycle books by Christopher Paolini, our sister Variety reports. Eragon is the first installment in the four-part novel series, which tells the story of a farm boy named Eragon, who discovers a dragon egg. When King Galbatorix finds out about the egg, he sends his servants to acquire it, forcing Eragon and the dragon Saphira to flee their hometown with a storyteller named Brom, who is part...
WWE
Collider

Jennifer Tilly Channels Norma Desmond in 'Chucky' Season 2 Image

It’s an exciting week for fans of USA and Syfy’s Chucky. While the series may have dropped out of Comic Con, they kept fans satiated over the weekend, when they dropped the first official trailer for what will be the show’s second season. And now, Tiffany Valentine herself, Jennifer Tilly, has shared a look at her all dolled up via Twitter. As glamorous as ever, Tilly dramatically sits on a staircase while wearing a long cream-colored silk dress with an eye-popping purple skirt. The look’s pulled together with fuzzy purple wrist pieces and a dazzling head wrap fit for a queen. In her caption, the Bound star wrote “Sunset Boulevard", before throwing on some fitting hashtags. Her caption is presumably a callback to the classic 1950 Billy Wilder-helmed noir drama of the same name that centered around love, fading stardom, and death in the City of Angels.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4: Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson & Angela Sarafyan on Their Story Arcs

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 4 of Westworld.]From show creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan, the fourth season of the HBO series Westworld has jumped seven years forward in time and presents a disorienting new world that continues to lead its audience down a path of questioning anything and everything that presents itself as reality. Everything feels unsettling, as you wonder who’s a host and who’s a human. While some who were human are now hosts, some hosts have become different beings from what they once were, and some have evolved in their abilities, all talking steps toward whatever terrifying goal they’ve set their sights on now.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Good Nurse': First Photos Show Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in True Crime Thriller

Eddie Redmayne looks like he’s up to no good in the first set of stills coming from Netflix’s upcoming hospital based crime thriller, The Good Nurse. The feature, set to premiere on the streamer sometime this fall, also stars Jessica Chastain with an ensemble cast including the likes of Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens. Directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War), the feature will serve as a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked the medical world and made everyone think twice about who was taking care of them behind hospital walls.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Justin Roiland
Person
Sarah Snook
Person
Michael Cusack
Person
Benji Samit
Person
Dan Hernandez
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Shows a Nation Mourning Its King

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel set in the African corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just like we mourned the tragic passing of Black Panther’s star Chadwick Boseman, the trailer also teases how the sequel will deal with the early departure of Wakanda’s king.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Images Feature Shuri, Nakia and Okoye in Mourning

Amidst a slew of announcements for Phase 5 and beyond, Marvel put forth new images for their highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler's follow-up to his 2018 smash hit will close the door on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. While the task of handling the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman may prove difficult, Coogler and the stars are taking the utmost care with this sequel if these images and the first trailer are any indication.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson Facing the Justice Society

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.
MOVIES
Collider

'John Wick 4' Trailer Throws Keanu Reeves Back Into the Action

During Collider’s Directors on Directing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Steve Weintraub was joined by directing legends Tim Miller, Andrew Stanton, and Chad Stahelski to discuss their films and upcoming work. With John Wick 4 still a year away, Stahelski surprised fans at the panel with a first look at the upcoming action film. In addition to the new footage, fans also got to see the first poster, which features Keanu Reeves front and center with nunchucks.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Daptonians
Collider

Gamora Will Return in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

During their mind-blowing panel at 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel revealed Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) is coming back for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with amnesia problems. Filmed back to back with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the two productions mark Gunn’s departure from the beloved franchise, bringing an end to his iteration of the cosmic team of misfits and heroes.
MOVIES
Collider

Watch Musical Performance from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Hall H Presentation

In one of the most anticipated moments of Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-con, to speak about the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kevin Feige took the stage and told the fans, “We’ve talked about the past, we’ve talked about the future now its time to talk about ‘forever.’ With his words, the lights fade out and the voice of Senegalese singer, Baaba Maal filled the hall accompanying him was Massamba Diop, one of the most renowned masters of the tama. Together they started the presentation with a soulful performance on stage with a slew of musicians and performers adorned in various colorful African ensembles.
MOVIES
Collider

'Nope' Ending Explained: Everybody Wants To Be Famous

Editor's Note: The following contains Nope spoilers. The latest highly anticipated film from acclaimed writer-director Jordan Peele, Nope, has finally been unleashed on the world and has proven to be one of his most intriguing yet. Much like Get Out and Us before it, it is a film that plays with genre in a multitude of ways that pack a lot of meaning. What sets it apart is how much it is built around and interested in the history of moviemaking itself. It shows that Peele is both hyper-aware of the history of the industry and skeptical about its impact. This creates a self-reflective quality that, while it is an enjoyable summer blockbuster, also brings a lot of depth to its narrative. On the surface, it is about a group of people caught up in a science fiction story with tinges of horror. When you look closer, you see it is a movie that is itself about the process of creating for an audience and what the impact of seeking spectacle has on the people involved. It is a rich and melancholic text that I am now about to completely spoil from beginning to end. Thus, either bookmark this to read later, or be prepared for everything to be revealed from here forward.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Shows Cassie Lang Following Her Father’s Footsteps

The Marvel Studios panel at Hall H was full of new information at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Kevin Feige brought fans the foreseeable end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, and with it an entirely new slate of projects to look forward to. Between all of the feature film additions and original series that will be hitting Disney+, Collider is breaking it down for fans to easily absorb after all that mania. Speaking of, during the panel Feige revealed that Phase 5 will kick off in 2023 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Collider was there to get an exclusive look at the official trailer.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'The Orville' Is More Than a Star Trek Homage

The Orville is a lot of things. It's a wholesome and hopeful show with episodes that focus on different ethical problems. It has well-written and three-dimensional characters. But mostly... it's almost a direct ripoff of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The keyword being: almost. The show is intentionally an homage to The Next Generation (or TNG), made in an attempt to fill in the hole the classic show left on television. For the majority of the last 20 years, Star Trek has taken off in a different direction from the older eras of the franchise. Starting with the 2009 Star Trek movie by JJ Abrams, the franchise has shifted into being heavier on the action and scope. It basically has been trying to be Star Wars, the franchise's younger and more popular brother. That's why in 2017, Seth MacFarlane released The Orville as the ultimate love letter to what Trek once was.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' Cancelled After Seven Seasons on TBS

Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to cancel Full Frontal with Samantha Bee after seven seasons. Bee’s representatives confirmed the news, stating the show “will not return to the network in the fall.”. The cancellation news comes in light alongside other popular late night show cancellations, which include TBS’...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How 'The Bear' Tastefully Reinvigorates the Hip Hop Montage

The Bear, the restaurant-kitchen-tension breakout hit of Summer 2022, has captivated both outsiders of the restaurant world and veteran chefs who have found it to be an accurate representation of the aggressively stressful race against the clock. To underscore the frantic nature of the kitchen, the series employs a variety of filming and editing techniques including harsh cuts, quick zooms and montage sequences. This intense compositional style has been colloquially referred to as a “Hip Hop Montage.”
HIP HOP
Collider

'Picard' Season 3: Everything We Learned From the 'Star Trek' Panel

This past weekend, fandom's biggest party returned to its full in-person glory at San Diego Comic-Con as networks and studios sent their best and brightest to promote upcoming movies and television series. With the Star Trek franchise going through a second renaissance of sorts, Paramount had plenty to choose from for their Star Trek Universe panel in Hall H on Saturday. Cast and creatives were in attendance for Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, Season 3 of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Season 2 of the franchise's newest addition Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
TV SERIES
Collider

Amandla Stenberg Forgives Jack Quaid for Killing Her in 'The Hunger Games'

Character deaths, although fictional can be incredibly agonizing to fans and sometimes even the actor behind the character can feel hard done by. The death of Rue as portrayed by Amandla Stenberg in The Hunger Games film series ranks high up among the list of most painful movie fictional deaths, and it is safe to say that Stenberg shares the same opinion given that she is now only forgiving her fictional killer, Marvel portrayed by Jack Quaid almost a decade later.
MOVIES
Collider

'John Wick 4' Synopsis Promises Global Fight Against the High Table

Keanu Reeves may continually be the internet's favorite boyfriend but he's also a total badass as we saw in the trailer for John Wick 4, that Collider had the privilege of debuting at our panel at San Diego Comic-Con! Our "Directors on Directing" panel had the debut of the poster as well, and it was a wonderful time for not only those on stage but also for fans of the Reeves-led series. And it's been a long time coming for the fourth installment to the franchise. Now though, we have a synopsis for the fourth movie, and it feels good to know we have John Wick coming back into our lives on March 24, 2023.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy