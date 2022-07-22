ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Deadline approaching to apply for HPD academy

By WDAM Staff
WDAM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for admittance into the Hattiesburg Police Academy is near....

www.wdam.com

WDAM-TV

Petal High School seniors decorate school

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School seniors met Sunday to continue a tradition like no other- decorating their school. The entire class of 2023 came together to decorate the front sidewalk of the high school. Each senior was then given chalk to add their own special touch to the...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Alabama volunteers to help rebuild storm-damaged Hattiesburg home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM) will welcome dozens of volunteers from Alabama Sunday. They will help rebuild a home destroyed in the January 2017 tornado. The volunteers are members of New Oregon United Methodist Church. They’ll work for several days to build a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

‘Mississippians for Choice’ protest at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Pro-life is a lie. They don’t care if people die.”. Strong words to express the passion of participants in the “Mississippians for Choice” protest. This passion was a driving force for those within and outside the Pine Belt –and Mississippi- to come...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County looking for stolen ATV

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of an All Terrain Vehicle. The theft of the 2009 Yamaha 500FE ATV, camouflage in color. occurred some time between 10 p.m. Friday and 3:30 a.m. Saturday from the 800 block of Trace Road.
JONES COUNTY, MS
#Hpd#Wdam
WDAM-TV

Sandersville VFD helps purchase school supplies for students

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - With school starting back up, a local fire department wanted to set up some children for success before they returned to class. The Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department took 10 children to the Laurel Walmart and let them get all of the supplies they needed for school, paying for it all.
SANDERSVILLE, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP begins investigation after body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Coroner’s Office has confirmed a body was discovered in Laurel near U.S. Highway 84 Monday morning. The victim, who has been confirmed to be a man, was discovered around 6 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 West and Hillcrest Drive.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County shooting lands man in Jackson ICU

Players of the Pine Belt: Sumrall senior defensive end Braden Harvey. Laurel artist takes her creativity to the community. Shoppers in the Sawmill Square Mall were greeted by a smiling young artist Friday afternoon. Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking new deputies. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Qualified applicants must...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD investigating Friday shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are examining a shooting on Friday afternoon at a residence on Pitts Family Circle off of Mississippi 15 south. JCSD said an adult male, Adam Doggett, was shot once and transported by private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt gas prices are falling ... finally

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After months of historically high gas prices, the recent decline may make your wallet smile just a little. Many people across the nation have felt the impact of inflation and high gas prices. As of Sunday. there’s been a slight change when it comes to paying...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Boil notice lifted for Janice Water Association

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A “boil-water” notice issued last week for about 60 customers of the Janice Water Association has been lifted. After multiple test submitted to the Mississippi State Health Department, clearance was given to the association’s water. A notice had been issued Wednesday because of...
BROOKLYN, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Hattiesburg, MS – Three Hurt in Two-Car Collision at US-49 & Classic Dr

Two vehicles reportedly collided at the scene. All northbound lanes on the highway were blocked as a result of the accident. Three people were hurt following the crash. The vehicles and other crash-related debris were cleared from the scene by emergency crews. There was a significant backup on the road as a result of the collision.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. deputies were not wearing body cams in July 14 shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In a recent statement, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) confirmed that the deputies involved in the shooting of a mentally disabled Hattiesburg man were not wearing body cameras. The FCSO issued a media statement on Thursday, July 21, to answer community and media questions...
HATTIESBURG, MS
breezynews.com

Watch for Military Convoys on the Highways

If you’re traveling a major highway in Mississippi over the next few weeks, don’t be surprised if you encounter a military convoy. Troops will be headed to Camp Shelby and Camp McCain for summer training. Camp Shelby near Hattiesburg is the largest state-owned military training site in the country. And Camp McCain south of Grenada is considered an ideal site to train personnel in small-unit tactics and Army specialties. The Mississippi National Guard is asking motorists to keep a safe distance when passing convoys and not to cut in front of those military vehicles– which don’t stop as quickly as civilian vehicles and have more blind spots. (Photo credit: Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

School is back in session for Laurel Tornadoes

Players of the Pine Belt: Sumrall senior defensive end Braden Harvey. Covington Co. schools to complete HVAC project, strategic plan. Covington County School Superintendent Babette Duty is ready for her district to concentrate on things other than the COVID-19 pandemic. Laurel artist takes her creativity to the community. Updated: 3...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Funeral services held for Palmers Crossing man killed in officer-involved shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral services were held Saturday for Corey Maurice Hughes. Hughes is the Forrest County man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Palmers Crossing earlier this month. Services took place in the gymnasium of Earl Travillion Attendance Center. Burial followed at South Hill Cemetery in Hattiesburg.

