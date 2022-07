SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- San Francisco community leaders and residents of Chinatown celebrated the second annual Ping Yuen Summer Block Party Saturday to spotlight a culturally diverse housing development and strengthen relationships between Asian and Black families struggling with economic hardship and racial tension during the pandemic. The Ping Yuen public housing project was built in the 1950s but the Chinatown Community Development Center took it over in 2015. "I'm a people person, I'm going to meet everybody," said Carolyn Pollard, a Ping Yuen resident who has lived in Chinatown for 13 years. She was one of the volunteers for the block...

