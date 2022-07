PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It is one of the largest golf tournaments in the State of Maine. The Spudland Open tees off tomorrow and Sunday. <(Matt Madore):” We have our fullest field we could possibly have of 240. I told my staff the other day they just come because of the atmosphere of the club, the staffing, the way they are treated. They don’t just come from Aroostook County, but all over the state. We have a couple from Florida and North Carolina. They just get good treatment up here with Aroostook County. The hotels and the restaurants and the country club staff and they just keep coming back here.”

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO