Living with pain from a chronic condition or as a result of an injury can be debilitating, which is why The Orthopedic Health Center provides non-invasive treatment plans to get you back on your feet. This local practice is an innovative orthopedic surgical center run under the direction of noted surgeon Dr. Edward Feliciano. With locations in both Hoboken + Jersey City, getting professional medical help is just a stone’s throw away. Keep reading to learn more about the Orthopedic Health Center and the services available throughout Hudson County.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO