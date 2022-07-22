ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Jim Lee Confirms DC Has No Plans to Restore the Synderverse

By Shrishty Mishra
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC’s Chief Creative Officer and Publisher, Jim Lee confirmed during the San Diego Comic-con that Warner Bros. Discovery has no plans to continue the Snyderverse, explaining that "there's no plans for additional work on that material". After the success of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, the studio wanted to give the...

collider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Collider

Why 'The Batman' Should Go Supernatural

It seems that no matter what version of Batman you're selling, he's always a popular sell. From the feature and animated films to all the various cartoon series and comic books, the Dark Knight is without a doubt DC Comics' — and by extension Warner Bros. — bestseller. The Batman, Matt Reeves' most recent directorial feature, has especially wowed audiences across the globe, and fans are chomping at the bits for more. With a pulse-pounding story, incredible performances (especially from Robert Pattinson, who knocks it out of the park as Batman), and a thought-provoking personal journey for our titular hero, The Batman goes to some familiar places, and others not-so-familiar. No doubt there's a sequel already in some stage of development, and with Reeves also executive producing the upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader animated series - alongside J.J. Abrams and DCAU legend Bruce Timm - it's clear that his work with Gotham's guardian isn't done.
MOVIES
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Shows a Nation Mourning Its King

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel set in the African corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just like we mourned the tragic passing of Black Panther’s star Chadwick Boseman, the trailer also teases how the sequel will deal with the early departure of Wakanda’s king.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Images Feature Shuri, Nakia and Okoye in Mourning

Amidst a slew of announcements for Phase 5 and beyond, Marvel put forth new images for their highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler's follow-up to his 2018 smash hit will close the door on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. While the task of handling the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman may prove difficult, Coogler and the stars are taking the utmost care with this sequel if these images and the first trailer are any indication.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson Facing the Justice Society

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Entertainment
Collider

'Interview With the Vampire' Trailer Teases Louis's Bloody Road to Immortality

Many fell in love with Interview With The Vampire after watching the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but the beloved book series by the late Anne Rice is one that has brought joy to many fans throughout the years. Titled The Vampire Chronicles, the books follow the life and stories of Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt that is being recounted in the first book between Louis and a reporter. Now, AMC is developing the story into a new series, and have just released their first trailer.
TV SERIES
Collider

Watch Musical Performance from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Hall H Presentation

In one of the most anticipated moments of Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-con, to speak about the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kevin Feige took the stage and told the fans, “We’ve talked about the past, we’ve talked about the future now its time to talk about ‘forever.’ With his words, the lights fade out and the voice of Senegalese singer, Baaba Maal filled the hall accompanying him was Massamba Diop, one of the most renowned masters of the tama. Together they started the presentation with a soulful performance on stage with a slew of musicians and performers adorned in various colorful African ensembles.
MOVIES
Collider

'Avengers: Secret Wars' Release Date Set by Marvel

Marvel Studios’s San Diego Comic-Con panel revealed two brand-new Avengers movies, with Avengers: Secret Wars coming to wrap Phase 6 of the MCU in November 2025. Inspired by the iconic comic book series of the same name, the movie is expected to feature a multiversal battle between variants of fan-favorite heroes and villains.
MOVIES
Collider

Gamora Will Return in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

During their mind-blowing panel at 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel revealed Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) is coming back for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with amnesia problems. Filmed back to back with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the two productions mark Gunn’s departure from the beloved franchise, bringing an end to his iteration of the cosmic team of misfits and heroes.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jim Lee
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Jason Momoa
Collider

'John Wick 4' Trailer Throws Keanu Reeves Back Into the Action

During Collider’s Directors on Directing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Steve Weintraub was joined by directing legends Tim Miller, Andrew Stanton, and Chad Stahelski to discuss their films and upcoming work. With John Wick 4 still a year away, Stahelski surprised fans at the panel with a first look at the upcoming action film. In addition to the new footage, fans also got to see the first poster, which features Keanu Reeves front and center with nunchucks.
MOVIES
Collider

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Shows Cassie Lang Following Her Father’s Footsteps

The Marvel Studios panel at Hall H was full of new information at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Kevin Feige brought fans the foreseeable end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, and with it an entirely new slate of projects to look forward to. Between all of the feature film additions and original series that will be hitting Disney+, Collider is breaking it down for fans to easily absorb after all that mania. Speaking of, during the panel Feige revealed that Phase 5 will kick off in 2023 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Collider was there to get an exclusive look at the official trailer.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'The Orville' Is More Than a Star Trek Homage

The Orville is a lot of things. It's a wholesome and hopeful show with episodes that focus on different ethical problems. It has well-written and three-dimensional characters. But mostly... it's almost a direct ripoff of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The keyword being: almost. The show is intentionally an homage to The Next Generation (or TNG), made in an attempt to fill in the hole the classic show left on television. For the majority of the last 20 years, Star Trek has taken off in a different direction from the older eras of the franchise. Starting with the 2009 Star Trek movie by JJ Abrams, the franchise has shifted into being heavier on the action and scope. It basically has been trying to be Star Wars, the franchise's younger and more popular brother. That's why in 2017, Seth MacFarlane released The Orville as the ultimate love letter to what Trek once was.
TV SERIES
Collider

'John Wick 4' Synopsis Promises Global Fight Against the High Table

Keanu Reeves may continually be the internet's favorite boyfriend but he's also a total badass as we saw in the trailer for John Wick 4, that Collider had the privilege of debuting at our panel at San Diego Comic-Con! Our "Directors on Directing" panel had the debut of the poster as well, and it was a wonderful time for not only those on stage but also for fans of the Reeves-led series. And it's been a long time coming for the fourth installment to the franchise. Now though, we have a synopsis for the fourth movie, and it feels good to know we have John Wick coming back into our lives on March 24, 2023.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havingfun#Movie Info#Local Life#The San Diego Comic#Cyborg#Marvel Studios#The Justice League#Wb#Hbo Max
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Is Elevated By Tessa Thompson's Terrifying Turn as Charlotte Hale

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of Westworld. In the surprisingly engaging fourth season of Westworld, the show has shown that it can once again capture our imagination. It's done so in ways that feel like it is getting back to what made it such an engrossing work to begin with. In the most recent episode, following a significant reveal that continued to push the story forward, it did so once again with a new villain that has risen up to take center stage. Tessa Thompson’s terrifying Charlotte Hale, already operating in the background of the past couple of episodes, has now consolidated power and control over the entire world as we know it. The plan that we had seen her laying the foundation for has come to fruition in all its grim glory. Hale has emerged out from the shadow of Dolores, who essentially created her back in season three, to now be the boss of herself and all of us as well. She has turned the entire world into a version of the park where humans are now controlled as hosts once were, going through narrative rituals without understanding why. She has reshaped the world in her own image and forever left her mark.
TV SERIES
Collider

MCU: 6 Best Saves Made By Tom Holland's Spider-Man

The fan-favorite hero Spider-Man has seen quite a few different actors play the famous role over the last twenty years. Since 2016, Tom Holland has held the latest claim to Peter Parker's name, ushering in new stories in the wake of Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's works. Each Spider-Man has...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Teases Bill Murry, Kang the Conquerer, and More

During the absolutely packed Marvel Panel at SDCC, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave audiences a glimpse at what's to come in the MCU for the next decade. Collider was lucky enough to be in the audience and get a look at some of the exclusive trailers that won't be released online for some time. Feige, along with cast members Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, and director Peyton Reed, presented the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania. The trailer featured some big surprises including Bill Murray making his MCU debut, and the return of M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) and Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Collider

'The Good Nurse': First Photos Show Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in True Crime Thriller

Eddie Redmayne looks like he’s up to no good in the first set of stills coming from Netflix’s upcoming hospital based crime thriller, The Good Nurse. The feature, set to premiere on the streamer sometime this fall, also stars Jessica Chastain with an ensemble cast including the likes of Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens. Directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War), the feature will serve as a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked the medical world and made everyone think twice about who was taking care of them behind hospital walls.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Elvis’ Movie Crosses $210 Million at Global Box Office

Director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which is now playing in every last one of its releasing markets, added another $6.7 million from 73 overseas territories this weekend, taking its international total to nearly $92 million. Globally, the rock and roll biopic has amassed $210 million. The film jumped by 15% in the U.K. this weekend, while Latin American territories registered a marginal 18% drop.
MOVIES
Collider

'Westworld's' "Perfect Day" Scene Is The Best Use of the Lou Reed Classic Since 'Trainspotting'

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Westworld Season 4.Westworld is one of the most aesthetically gripping television shows that’s currently airing. Even when the story gets (intentionally) confusing, and it’s unclear how much showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy actually have planned out ahead of time, there simply isn’t anything that compares to Westworld’s craftsmanship. One of the show’s hallmarks is its classic song covers. In addition to the epic score by Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi, Westworld also throws in covers from an eclectic group of artists, including Kanye West, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, The White Stripes, The Weeknd, and Radiohead, among others.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Poster Pays Respect to Its Fallen King

Marvel is not one to keep fans of its Cinematic Universe in the dark for too long. However, the studio has stayed surprisingly mum when it comes to the highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Aside from the occasional casting news and the reveal that Dominique Thorne would be making her debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in the movie, we don’t know much about the story and even our general assumption that tech genius Shuri (Letitia Wright) will lead the story has no official confirmation.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy