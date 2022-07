An employee of a food bank in Texas took to social media to address a question she often gets asked about her work. In a thread that's been liked by more than 87,300 people, Twitter user @AsToldByKaki shared that she often gets asked whether people lie and come get food even when they don't actually need it. Revealing that her short answer to this common misconception is an immediate "no," she clarified that the reality is a little more nuanced than that. "I work at a food bank, and I spend a lot of time at food pantries and food distributions. I get asked all the time, 'do you think people LIE and come to get food if they don't really NEED it?'" she wrote.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO