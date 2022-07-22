ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

There’s More to '8 Mile' Than Just One Song

By Matthew Mosley
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat more needs to be said about “Lose Yourself”? It’s one of the most iconic songs in hip hop, with some of the most inspiring lyrics ever committed to music whirling their way off a beat that’ll make anyone want to run a mile. Twenty years on the Academy Award-winning song...

collider.com

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Shares 16-Song Tracklist From Seventh Album ‘Renaissance’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé is mere days from releasing Renaissance and is giving the Beyhive more nuggets of info on what to expect from the album. On Wednesday, Queen Bey shared the names via her Instagram story of the 16 songs featured on her LP, out next Friday. “Break My Soul,” her LP’s lead single sits at track No. 6, surrounded by tracks titled “Energy” and “Church Girl.” Other intriguing song names include “Alien Superstar,” “Thique,” and “America Has a Problem.” (It sure has a few.) The LP opens with what we assume will be a girl power...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Curtis Hanson
American Songwriter

Five Bands That Rarely (or Never) Played Live

One assumes that playing in a band means playing live shows. Indeed, one of the most grueling aspects of being in a band is the grind of going from gig to gig, whether that’s on a tour bus or your own mini fan purchased with money scraped together from album sales.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#8 Mile
Collider

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson Facing the Justice Society

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Underrated Ennio Morricone Scores That Deserve More Love

Make no bones about it, Ennio Morricone was one of the greatest film composers of all time, if not the greatest. He had a career that spanned close to 60 years and released hundreds upon hundreds of film scores while active, many of them legendary pieces of music in their own right, on top of them perfectly suiting the films they were written for.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Collider

‘Till’ Trailer Shows Another Side to Emmett Till’s Tragic Story

MGM released today a trailer for Till, an upcoming biopic that is set to tell the world a tragic and powerful story. Based on real events, the movie chronicles the fight of Mamie Till Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler) for justice after her teenage son gets brutally killed for being a Black person in the wrong place at the wrong time. The movie also stars Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train) and Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act 3)
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Whiplash In Concert’ To Launch World Tour In October; Composer Justin Hurwitz Conducts Jazz Big Band Alongside Film

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Organizers of Whiplash in Concert said Thursday that the live concert series will have its world premiere October 28 at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre. In the concert, the film’s Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz will conduct an 18-piece jazz big band ensemble that will play Hurwitz’s score live accompanying the 2014 Damien Chazelle film. The pic was nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture and won three including for star JK Simmons. It was the first of several collaborations between Hurwitz and Chazelle; Hurwitz won two Oscars for the score and original song for Chazelle’s...
BOSTON, MA
Collider

'Nope' Ending Explained: Everybody Wants To Be Famous

Editor's Note: The following contains Nope spoilers. The latest highly anticipated film from acclaimed writer-director Jordan Peele, Nope, has finally been unleashed on the world and has proven to be one of his most intriguing yet. Much like Get Out and Us before it, it is a film that plays with genre in a multitude of ways that pack a lot of meaning. What sets it apart is how much it is built around and interested in the history of moviemaking itself. It shows that Peele is both hyper-aware of the history of the industry and skeptical about its impact. This creates a self-reflective quality that, while it is an enjoyable summer blockbuster, also brings a lot of depth to its narrative. On the surface, it is about a group of people caught up in a science fiction story with tinges of horror. When you look closer, you see it is a movie that is itself about the process of creating for an audience and what the impact of seeking spectacle has on the people involved. It is a rich and melancholic text that I am now about to completely spoil from beginning to end. Thus, either bookmark this to read later, or be prepared for everything to be revealed from here forward.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy