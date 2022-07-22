ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Nassau County player wins $25K in Florida Lottery Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play drawing

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYGMO_0gp733ew00
97 Lucky Florida Lottery Players Pass Go and Win Cash Prizes!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Betty Martin, of Bryceville in Nassau County, was one of two first top prize winners from the first drawing in the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play Promotion.

Harold Bush, of Alachua, was the second top prize winner.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The two top-prize winners each received $25,000, 20 second-prize winners each received $5,000, and 75 third prize winners each received $1,000.

One drawing remains in the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play Promotion, with winners announced on Aug. 5. Players may continue to enter non-winning Monopoly Doubler scratch-off tickets into the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play Promotion through July 31.

The Monopoly Doubler family of scratch-off games launched on July 4 and feature more than $851 million in cash prizes and over 36.6 million winning tickets.

Comments / 1

Related
Action News Jax

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom films an episode at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Jacksonville — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Manatee Critical Care Center will be featured on Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’s new series, “Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild.” Television host and conservationist Peter Gros will showcase the Zoo’s Manatee Critical Care Center, Northeast Florida’s first-ever manatee acute care and rehabilitation facility which provides life-saving medical treatment to rescued manatees.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Local Dunkin’ offers free coffee and gift card

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — All Sunday, this National Drive-Thru Day, the Dunkin’ located at 610 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL is showing their appreciation to local Jacksonville area law enforcement by offering them a Free Medium Hot or Iced coffee when they order through the drive-thru or at the counter.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: 904 Pop Up returns to Jax Beach

It’s going to be another busy weekend in Northeast Florida with a number of events to enjoy. This weekend features a lot of local vendors, delicious food trucks, and much more as the 904 Pop Up returns to Jacksonville Beach and the Toon Town Street Market welcomes the community to its colorful downtown spot. There will also be plenty of music with Incubus at Daily’s Place on Tuesday and other local bands to enjoy. This list is updated often, so check back before you plan your weekend!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawing#Monopoly Doubler
Action News Jax

Officials: 2 Florida men arrested for allegedly kidnapping endangered Key deer

MARATHON, Fla — Two Florida men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping endangered Key deer, officials say. According to WFTV, on Sunday just before 2 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car for failing to stay in its lane in Marathon, Florida. Once the car was pulled over, deputies found an injured Key deer inside the car on top of a cooler, lawn chair and other items.
MARATHON, FL
WBTV

South Carolina woman wins $1 million Mega Millions prize in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Toni Greene from Clover, S.C. took home the $1 million prize in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Greene purchased her $2 ticket at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia. Her ticket matched numbers on five white balls in Tuesday’s drawing to win the $1 million.
CLOVER, SC
L. Cane

What is Florida's Most Populated City? What is its Least?

Mary Whitworth, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With a population of around 21,216,924, Florida is the third most populated state in the United States. And Florida is rapidly growing. According to United States Census data, Florida's population increased by 211,196 from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. This level of growth was second only to that of Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Celebrity participant joins Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was all smiles Friday at Sisters Creek Marina as the 42nd Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament opened the scales. This year’s tournament is a little different than previous installments. Because of gas prices, the tournament limited fishing to just one day on the water. Many...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Maxwell’s new digs: Fla. prison known for yoga, music, abuse

NEW YORK — (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite turned convicted sex trafficker, is off to Florida to serve a 20-year federal prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls — returning to the same state, but a far cry from the posh lifestyle, where she committed some of her crimes.
FLORIDA STATE
townandtourist.com

35 Romantic Things To Do in Jacksonville, FL

Romance is in the air, and Jacksonville, Florida, is one of the top destinations along the Georgia/Florida line for the perfect romantic getaway. They have excellent restaurants, fun excursions, great hotels, and quite a few hidden gems. If you’re looking for the perfect date, check out our list of 35...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
105K+
Followers
114K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy