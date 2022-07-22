Nassau County player wins $25K in Florida Lottery Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play drawing

97 Lucky Florida Lottery Players Pass Go and Win Cash Prizes!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Betty Martin, of Bryceville in Nassau County, was one of two first top prize winners from the first drawing in the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play Promotion.

Harold Bush, of Alachua, was the second top prize winner.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The two top-prize winners each received $25,000, 20 second-prize winners each received $5,000, and 75 third prize winners each received $1,000.

One drawing remains in the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play Promotion, with winners announced on Aug. 5. Players may continue to enter non-winning Monopoly Doubler scratch-off tickets into the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play Promotion through July 31.

The Monopoly Doubler family of scratch-off games launched on July 4 and feature more than $851 million in cash prizes and over 36.6 million winning tickets.