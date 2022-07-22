ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life is a Literal Dumpster Fire in New 'Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head' SDCC Clip

By Tamera Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Thursday's Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ and mastermind and creator Mike Judge announced that the iconic duo will be returning from their hiatus for a new generation. The revival series premiered a first-look clip from one of the original new episodes, "The Special...

Collider

'Interview With the Vampire' Trailer Teases Louis's Bloody Road to Immortality

Many fell in love with Interview With The Vampire after watching the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but the beloved book series by the late Anne Rice is one that has brought joy to many fans throughout the years. Titled The Vampire Chronicles, the books follow the life and stories of Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt that is being recounted in the first book between Louis and a reporter. Now, AMC is developing the story into a new series, and have just released their first trailer.
Collider

First ‘Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire’ Poster Shows Characters Lurking in the Cemetery

On Saturday afternoon, during the panel for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC released both the poster art and screened a brand-new official trailer for the upcoming Anne Rice adaptation. We also now have a confirmed premiere date for the series on October 2, airing at 10 p.m. ET on AMC following The Walking Dead. For AMC+ subscribers, both the first and second episode of Interview with the Vampire will be available to stream the same night of the premiere.
Collider

Marvel Legends Unveils New Figure of Hank "Beast" McCoy at SDCC

Fans of the X-Men know and love Hank McCoy, also known as Beast. Now, a new Marvel Legends figure brings us our favorite blue scientist! At the Hasbro Pulse San Diego Comic-Con reveal, we got to see a glimpse of the Beast figure and it should be a must-have for fans of the X-Men franchise. The X-Men Retro Marvel Legends 6-Inch Beast Action Figure is available for pre-order at 5PM ET today and includes Hank with two different expressions as well as some beakers and other science equipment because come on, what is Beast without his science-loving side?
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and 'Lower Decks' Announce Crossover Episode

During Paramount+'s massive Star Trek panel in San Diego Comic-Con's enormous Hall H, it was revealed that the cast of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks will be colliding with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in a major crossover event. Anson Mount revealed the news after Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid crashed the panel, sharing that Ensign Beckett Mariner (Newsome) and Ensign Brad Boimler (Quaid) would be appearing in Season 2 of Strange New Worlds—and not in animated form!
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
Collider

‘Till’ Trailer Shows Another Side to Emmett Till’s Tragic Story

MGM released today a trailer for Till, an upcoming biopic that is set to tell the world a tragic and powerful story. Based on real events, the movie chronicles the fight of Mamie Till Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler) for justice after her teenage son gets brutally killed for being a Black person in the wrong place at the wrong time. The movie also stars Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train) and Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act 3)
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Shows a Nation Mourning Its King

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel set in the African corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just like we mourned the tragic passing of Black Panther’s star Chadwick Boseman, the trailer also teases how the sequel will deal with the early departure of Wakanda’s king.
Collider

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Images Feature Shuri, Nakia and Okoye in Mourning

Amidst a slew of announcements for Phase 5 and beyond, Marvel put forth new images for their highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler's follow-up to his 2018 smash hit will close the door on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. While the task of handling the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman may prove difficult, Coogler and the stars are taking the utmost care with this sequel if these images and the first trailer are any indication.
New 'Black Adam' Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson Facing the Justice Society

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.
Collider

'John Wick 4' Trailer Throws Keanu Reeves Back Into the Action

During Collider’s Directors on Directing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Steve Weintraub was joined by directing legends Tim Miller, Andrew Stanton, and Chad Stahelski to discuss their films and upcoming work. With John Wick 4 still a year away, Stahelski surprised fans at the panel with a first look at the upcoming action film. In addition to the new footage, fans also got to see the first poster, which features Keanu Reeves front and center with nunchucks.
Collider

The 9 Best Moments From Nathan Fielder's 'The Rehearsal' Episode 2

Nathan Fielder might not quite be a household name yet, but those who know about him truly love him. He's amassed a passionate cult following, largely thanks to his incredible series, Nathan For You, which aired for four perfect seasons between 2013 and 2017. Its boundless creativity, awkward humor, and oddly touching exploration of human nature made it one of the decade's best shows.
Collider

'John Wick 4' Synopsis Promises Global Fight Against the High Table

Keanu Reeves may continually be the internet's favorite boyfriend but he's also a total badass as we saw in the trailer for John Wick 4, that Collider had the privilege of debuting at our panel at San Diego Comic-Con! Our "Directors on Directing" panel had the debut of the poster as well, and it was a wonderful time for not only those on stage but also for fans of the Reeves-led series. And it's been a long time coming for the fourth installment to the franchise. Now though, we have a synopsis for the fourth movie, and it feels good to know we have John Wick coming back into our lives on March 24, 2023.
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Is Elevated By Tessa Thompson's Terrifying Turn as Charlotte Hale

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of Westworld. In the surprisingly engaging fourth season of Westworld, the show has shown that it can once again capture our imagination. It's done so in ways that feel like it is getting back to what made it such an engrossing work to begin with. In the most recent episode, following a significant reveal that continued to push the story forward, it did so once again with a new villain that has risen up to take center stage. Tessa Thompson’s terrifying Charlotte Hale, already operating in the background of the past couple of episodes, has now consolidated power and control over the entire world as we know it. The plan that we had seen her laying the foundation for has come to fruition in all its grim glory. Hale has emerged out from the shadow of Dolores, who essentially created her back in season three, to now be the boss of herself and all of us as well. She has turned the entire world into a version of the park where humans are now controlled as hosts once were, going through narrative rituals without understanding why. She has reshaped the world in her own image and forever left her mark.
Collider

'Avengers: Secret Wars' Release Date Set by Marvel

Marvel Studios’s San Diego Comic-Con panel revealed two brand-new Avengers movies, with Avengers: Secret Wars coming to wrap Phase 6 of the MCU in November 2025. Inspired by the iconic comic book series of the same name, the movie is expected to feature a multiversal battle between variants of fan-favorite heroes and villains.
Collider

'Nope' Ending Explained: Everybody Wants To Be Famous

Editor's Note: The following contains Nope spoilers. The latest highly anticipated film from acclaimed writer-director Jordan Peele, Nope, has finally been unleashed on the world and has proven to be one of his most intriguing yet. Much like Get Out and Us before it, it is a film that plays with genre in a multitude of ways that pack a lot of meaning. What sets it apart is how much it is built around and interested in the history of moviemaking itself. It shows that Peele is both hyper-aware of the history of the industry and skeptical about its impact. This creates a self-reflective quality that, while it is an enjoyable summer blockbuster, also brings a lot of depth to its narrative. On the surface, it is about a group of people caught up in a science fiction story with tinges of horror. When you look closer, you see it is a movie that is itself about the process of creating for an audience and what the impact of seeking spectacle has on the people involved. It is a rich and melancholic text that I am now about to completely spoil from beginning to end. Thus, either bookmark this to read later, or be prepared for everything to be revealed from here forward.
Collider

Why 'The Orville' Is More Than a Star Trek Homage

The Orville is a lot of things. It's a wholesome and hopeful show with episodes that focus on different ethical problems. It has well-written and three-dimensional characters. But mostly... it's almost a direct ripoff of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The keyword being: almost. The show is intentionally an homage to The Next Generation (or TNG), made in an attempt to fill in the hole the classic show left on television. For the majority of the last 20 years, Star Trek has taken off in a different direction from the older eras of the franchise. Starting with the 2009 Star Trek movie by JJ Abrams, the franchise has shifted into being heavier on the action and scope. It basically has been trying to be Star Wars, the franchise's younger and more popular brother. That's why in 2017, Seth MacFarlane released The Orville as the ultimate love letter to what Trek once was.
Collider

How 'The Bear' Tastefully Reinvigorates the Hip Hop Montage

The Bear, the restaurant-kitchen-tension breakout hit of Summer 2022, has captivated both outsiders of the restaurant world and veteran chefs who have found it to be an accurate representation of the aggressively stressful race against the clock. To underscore the frantic nature of the kitchen, the series employs a variety of filming and editing techniques including harsh cuts, quick zooms and montage sequences. This intense compositional style has been colloquially referred to as a “Hip Hop Montage.”
Collider

'Till' Images Take Audiences Behind the Scenes of a Horrifying True Story

Last week, we received our first taste of the upcoming historical drama, Till, in poster form, and today we’re being treated to a few new peeks via a collection of key images. While typically, first look photos are primarily centered around the cast of the film in full costume while shooting scenes, this batch is a little different. Drawing audiences in not only with the touching and heartbreaking story that she’s aiming to tell, director Chinonye Chukwu is also hoping to connect with viewers through a series of shots that show her working alongside the actors, pulling the curtain back and allowing us to see how the creative process was carried out.
