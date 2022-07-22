ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office: July kidnapping suspect linked to 2 previous cold cases nearly a decade ago

By Phil Pinarski
 3 days ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says it believes that a suspect in an almost decade-old cold case has been found.

During a press conference Friday morning, authorities gave an update on the kidnapping of 75-year-old Betty Cobb on July 4. Cobb was abducted from her home and later found at the residence of Tony Lamar White. She was found by authorities inside a closet, bound by duct tape.

White, 47, was captured by Highway Patrol officers in Kentucky the next day and has since been extradited back to Alabama.

It was during the press conference that Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade announced that during the investigation into White, his DNA had been linked to two previous cold cases: one in Calhoun County in 2012 and one in Talladega County in 2013.

The previous cases were linked by DNA evidence and once White’s DNA was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, authorities were notified that there was another link. White has yet to be charged in the previous crimes as further investigation into the DNA evidence is needed.

“We’re just really glad to know that we got this guy off of the street,” Wade said. “I wish we could’ve done it in 2012, it would’ve saved some heartache.”

All three cases are similar they took place in July and involved attacks on elderly women.

White has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree burglary and first-degree kidnapping. He is currently being held at the Calhoun County Jail on a $4 million bond and will have a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Calhoun County Assistant District Attorney Eric Snyder said that his office will be pursuing the use of Aniah’s Law against White which would be the first use of the law in Calhoun County since its passing in 2021. The law, named after Aniah Blanchard, would allow judges to deny bonds to suspects accused of committing violent crimes.

Darla Hudson
3d ago

Thank you all for your service and giving us peace of mind about this Creep hopefully being off the streets for a long long long time!!! God bless you all and keep you all safe!!!💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

Calhoun Journal

Anniston Police Respond to Report of Horse Neglect

Anniston, AL – Chief Nick Bowles of the Anniston Police Department shared via their facebook page that they were made aware of a possible situation on Eulaton Rd involving the neglect of a number of horses. A patrol supervisor and Chief Nick Bowles visited the site this morning. The boarded and resident horses are being taken care of while the owner is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges. Chief Bowles personally met with the caretakers and he is, “Confident that they will continue to care for all of the horses….they are doing so at their own expense, no less.” He also went on to state that there was not an obvious need to remove any horses for health reasons today. On Monday, they will be able to evaluate and remove any animals if deemed necessary and legal. They will also fully explore any criminal charges for the owner of the property if warranted. Chief Bowles wanted to publicly, “Express my gratitude for the family that has been feeding, watering, and cleaning after the entire group of horses when it was not their responsibility.”
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Woman found slain inside Birmingham house early Sunday

A woman was found dead early Sunday inside a northern Birmingham home. Police received a 911 just before 5 a.m. reporting a person down inside a home in the 3100 block of 30th Court North in the Collegeville neighborhood. When North Precinct officers entered the residence, they located the adult female victim unresponsive.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
