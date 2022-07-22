ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

29 PALMS ANIMAL CONTROL ON THE Z107.7 “UP CLOSE” SHOW TODAY AT 10AM

By Z107.7 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Animal Control Deportment of the City of 29 Palms will be the guest on the Z107.7 “Up Close” show this morning (July...

‘UP CLOSE’ SHOW HIGHLIGHTS: TWENTYNINE PALMS ANIMAL CARE SUPERVISOR RICK BOYD OFFERS TIPS AND INSIGHT ON PETS AND DESERT WILDLIFE

Last Friday’s “Up Close” Show featured Gary Daigneault’s interview with Rick Boyd, the animal control supervisor for Twentynine Palms. And after two local tragic animal hoarding stories just this month, plus the threat of high temperatures, we’ve got critters on the cranium. Twentynine Palms Animal...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
ADULT CARE-GIVERS ARE SOUGHT IN YUCCA VALLEY

Are you a caregiver in Yucca Valley? Would you like to become one? Senior citizens and disabled adults across Southern California are in need of caregivers, and the County of San Bernardino is recruiting for this essential occupation with a particular focus on hiring in Yucca Valley. The county is...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a hiker rescue in Palm Desert Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire responded to the Cross Loop Trail around 3:00 p.m. and the sheriff's department deployed a helicopter to help crews on the ground hoist the hiker to safety. Officials said the hiker was moderately injured and taken to the The post Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
2-YEAR-OLD LEFT UNATTENDED ESCAPES 29 PALMS HOME

Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a found 2-year-old child found the child had been left unattended. On Wednesday (July 21), Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Galleta Avenue in Twentynine Palms for a found child. Citizens had found a two-year-old child and took it upon themselves to help and return the child home. When they went to the child’s home, they found no one home. The child opened the unlocked door, and after getting no response from inside, they called law enforcement. When law enforcement arrived, the citizens helped to change the child’s dirty diaper.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
DHS Community Blames Management for Mobile Home Fires

“There’s nothing we can do about it,” resident Brandon Hawk said. “There’s absolutely nothing we can do.”. Residents at the Country Squire RV and Mobile Home Park in Desert Hot Springs are desperate for change. One month ago, NBC Palm Springs reported on the community struggling...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Two people fall about 20 feet and one of them dies in Forest Falls

Two people fell about 20 feet, and one of them died, during an incident in Forest Falls in the San Bernardino National Forest on July 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:20 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department requested the assistance of Sheriff's Aviation...
FOREST FALLS, CA
LOCAL DEPUTY CREDITED WITH SAVING A MAN’S LIFE IN YUCCA VALLEY

Quick thinking by a responding Sheriff’s Deputy is credited with saving an Indio man’s life in Yucca Valley Saturday (July 23). According to a Sheriff’s release, at about 12:55 p.m. local deputies responded to a medical emergency at a residence in the 7700 block of Victor Vista. Anthony David Gonsalves, 38, was found lying on the bedroom floor unconscious and not breathing. As deputies ran inside, they were told that Gonsalves had used Cocaine that had possibly been laced with Fentanyl. Deputies found him blue and with no pulse. Sheriff’s Deputy Raul Quiroz immediately started life-saving measures by administering Narcan. Still with no pulse evident, Quiroz then began CPR and completed three full rounds before Gonsalves finally began gasping for air. Shortly after, County paramedics arrived and continued to administer medical aid. Gonsalves regained consciousness and was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
2 people injured in early morning shooting in Coachella

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said two people were shot and injured in Coachella early Sunday morning. Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station were in the area of Las Lunas Avenue and Mesa Court just before 2:00 a.m. when they heard gunshots and were contacted by two victims that were struck by gunfire. A woman The post 2 people injured in early morning shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Two People Shot in Coachella

A man and a woman were shot and injured in Coachella Sunday. The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. near Las Lunas Avenue and Mesa Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy. Authorities said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
COACHELLA, CA
Man dies after tumble over Big Falls: SBSD

A man died and a woman was injured after they dropped from the middle to the lower falls of Big Falls Sunday, requiring a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helicopter to help them. The man, a 43-year-old Hemet resident, and the woman, a 43-year-old Riverside resident, fell about 20...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YUCCA VALLEY WOMAN CITED, OVER 72 ANIMALS REMOVED FROM HER HOME

A Yucca Valley woman was cited for animal cruelty and over 72 animals were removed from her home yesterday (July 20) after she refused an earlier offer of assistance. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Thursday, July 15th, Deputies became aware of possible animal cruelty and neglect at a residence in the 8000 block of Warren Vista in Yucca Valley. Detective Ables contacted the homeowner, Leslie McMillan, 66, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility, McMillan refused.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
From a Waterpark to a Moroccan-inspired Restaurant, Here Are 10 Places to Visit in Indian Wells

Where to Dine, Stay and Play in the City of Indian Wells. Ideally located between Palm Desert and La Quinta, Indian Wells is the desert escape you’ve been longing for. The city’s small-town charm, superb weather and abundance of outdoor activities makes it a destination everyone under the sun will love. Not only does Indian Wells host the annual world-renowned tennis tournament, the BNP Paribas Open, but it also neighbors Indio’s Polo Fields, where two of the most popular music festivals in the world (Coachella and Stagecoach) are held. There’s so much to explore in this enclave of the desert, but here are our favorite places to stay, play, dine and relax. Indian Wells Vacation.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
Oak Glen Steak House & Saloon offers many meat items

The Oak Glen Steakhouse is in the foothills of Yucaipa, with lots of parking out front. It’s rather rustic inside, and if it’s not too hot outside, you may want to snag an outside table with a view of the mountains. As you might have discovered from its...
YUCAIPA, CA
Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Man and woman killed in a murder-suicide in Desert Hot Springs

A man and a woman were killed in a murder-suicide Thursday morning in Desert Hot Springs, police confirmed. A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds inside an apartment building on the 66200 block of Sixth Street at around 4:30 a.m. Deputy Chief Steven Shaw said the female victim was approximately 62 The post Man and woman killed in a murder-suicide in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.

