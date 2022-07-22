All This Talk Of Leadership Issues And Trade Demands Was Nonsense, As Cardinals Pay Kyler Murray Record Contract To Be Their Aaron Rodgers
After five months of back-and-forth, finger-pointing, and even social media scrubbing of all things Cardinals, the Arizona Cardinals and their diminutive dynamo Kyler Murray agreed on a five-year, $230.1 million contract ($46.2 million per season). It’s a lucrative deal that makes him the second highest-paid signal-caller in the NFL...theshadowleague.com
