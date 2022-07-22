ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Errors prove costly as Wausau Woodchucks drop road game at Kenosha

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDvHH_0gp72Amz00

For Wausau Pilot & Review

KENOSHA – The Wausau Woodchucks were plagued by defensive miscues in a road loss to the Kenosha Kingfish at Simmons Field Thursday night, falling 9-3 as they resumed Northwoods League baseball play following the three-day All-Star Game break.

Wasuau committed three errors and surrendered three unearned runs in the defeat, dropping their second straight and bringing their second-half record to 8-5.

The Kingfish (25-24) took the lead on a two-run homer by Parker Stinson in the bottom of the first. Starter Jack Wenninger (Illinois) allowed a season-high three runs and five hits in a loss, dropping his record to 2-2 on the summer. He lasted four innings, tallying one strikeout.

Wausau (25-24) tied the game in the top of the second thanks to a pair of two-out RBI singles. Camden Janik (Illinois) drove in Chase Hug (Evansville) before Maurice Gomez (Keiser) tied the score with a base hit in his debut at-bat. Ryan Sepede (BYU) came in to score.

Kingfish starter Victor Loa did not allow a hit after the second inning. He worked five-plus in his second victory of the year.

Kenosha took the lead in the fourth and added four more over the next two innings against Woodchucks reliever Korey Bunselmeyer (Illinois). A wild pickoff throw brought in a run in the fifth inning after a fielder error allowed a man to reach earlier in the frame.

The Woodchucks scored a run in the top of the sixth, using a hit-by-pitch and a Kingfish throwing error. Ben Abernathy (UAB) took advantage and crossed the plate, trimming the deficit to 5-3.

But Kenosha answered in the bottom half. Two runs scored, but only one was earned after Bunselmeyer committed a fielding error on Drake Herrera’s bunt.

Tyler Denu (Evansville) worked a scoreless seventh, but Aidan Corn (Pasco-Hernando State College) surrendered two runs in the eighth.

The Woodchucks left 11 men on base despite tallying just five hits in the loss. Brock Watkins (BYU) extended his hitting streak to 12 with a ninth-inning single.

The Woodchucks take on the Kingfish on Friday at 6:35 p.m. in the series finale before heading to Fond du Lac for a two-game series on Saturday and Sunday. The Chucks will finally return home Monday to take on Madison at 6:35 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Wausau Woodchucks split doubleheader at Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC – In nearly seven hours of high-scoring baseball at Herr-Baker Field on Sunday afternoon, the Wausau Woodchucks (27-25) and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (27-24) traded victories in a Northwoods League doubleheader. Despite both games lasting just seven innings, the runs were plentiful in the doubleheader....
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Kenosha, WI
Sports
City
Kenosha, WI
State
Illinois State
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Evansville, WI
City
Wausau, WI
earnthenecklace.com

A.J. Waterman Leaving Fox6: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

A.J. Waterman has brought all the latest weather updates to Milwaukee for the last three years. But now, he’s moving to the next step of his career. Rumors have been swirling that A.J. Waterman is leaving Fox6 in Milwaukee. WITI-TV viewers not only want to know if the rumors are true, but they also want to know where A.J. Waterman is going if he is indeed leaving. Some speculate if the meteorologist is leaving Wisconsin, too. The weatherman and his colleagues have since confirmed the news.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Fawns play with sprinkler amid summer heat

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin heat has got Bambi and his friends running through the sprinkler. Earlier this week, a group of fawns were spotted cooling off as they jumped through the sprinkler. The video, posted on the Wild Instincts Facebook page, depicts a group of more than...
RHINELANDER, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
Person
Homer
WausauPilot

Casey Johnson makes move late for Big 8 Detjens Memorial win

WAUSAU, Wis. (July 22) – The great ones find a way, and given one more chance in the Big 8 Series annual trip to State Park Speedway, Casey Johnson capitalized. Running second to Grant Brown much of the way, Johnson closed in late and took the lead with five laps left on his way to winning the Big 8 late models’ 58-lap feature event to highlight the first night of the 42nd annual Larry Detjens Memorial.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lake in Wisconsin has two drownings in four days

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bodies were found nearly 36 hours apart in Lac La Belle after crews ended up searching four days in a row. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, there were two drownings on Lac La Belle that happened between July 21 and July 24. Both instances reportedly happened in the area northwest of Islandale.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WausauPilot

Brewers rally in 8th for wild 10-9 victory over Rockies

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen says a different approach at the plate has helped the Milwaukee Brewers surge out of the All-Star break. McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that gave the Brewers a wild 10-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodchucks#Northwoods League#Rbi
WausauPilot

Woodruff, Renfroe help Brewers beat Rockies 9-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4 on Saturday night. Woodruff (8-3) improved to 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA in five starts since coming off the injured list June 27. He had a right ankle sprain and Raynaud’s Syndrome, which affected his pitching fingers.
DENVER, CO
WausauPilot

Brewers agree to $20.5M Ashby deal through 2027, add McGee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee agreed Saturday to a $20.5 million, five-year contract through 2027, and the NL Central leaders made a short-term addition in former San Francisco reliever Jake McGee. Ashby’s deal includes club options for 2028 and 2029. The 23-year-old is 2-7 with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 25, 2022

Les was born and raised in Goodman, WI. He met his wife Diane on a romantic night at the roller rink when she was 16 and he was 20. After they got married October 10th, 1964, they moved to Appleton, WI. There they started their family, having three children before moving to Wausau, WI to raise their family and added one more child to the mix. Wausau was where they settled, and Les began his career as a salesman for Wausau Window and Wall Systems. After all his hard work, he was able to retire and start enjoying all the things he loved full time.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thousands lost power in SE Wisconsin after overnight storms

Thousands woke up without power Sunday morning after severe weather hit southeast Wisconsin overnight. The We Energies Power Outage map showed over 13,500 people in the FOX6 viewing area without power as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The biggest outages seem to be located near Hubertus and the Lannon-Butler areas.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

7 years after rejected plan, renewed push for Kenosha casino sparks debate

A relaunched effort to build a casino in Kenosha is once again stirring a response from the community after a similar proposal was rejected in 2015. On Tuesday last week, Bristol's Village Board unanimously approved a $15 million sale of 60 acres of land to the Florida-based Hard Rock International. Plans for the project include a casino, music venue, hotel and a Hard Rock Café.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha water rescues; kids drifted into Lake Michigan

KENOSHA, Wis. - First responders in Kenosha were called to Lake Michigan for two, separate water rescues Saturday, July 23. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP), police, fire and dive team personnel were called out after 3 p.m. The first call was for two kids around the...
KENOSHA, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Jefferson, Sauk, Waukesha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Jefferson; Sauk; Waukesha The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin Dane County in south central Wisconsin South central Sauk County in south central Wisconsin Northern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 611 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Columbus to 8 miles northeast of Dodgeville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Watertown, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee, Verona, Oregon, Jefferson, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Lake Mills, Columbus, Dodgeville, Marshall, Waterloo and Okauchee Lake. People attending The Dane County Fair in Madison should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following Locations Wisconsin State Capitol, Hyde`s Mill, and The House on the Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy