Errors prove costly as Wausau Woodchucks drop road game at Kenosha

For Wausau Pilot & Review

KENOSHA – The Wausau Woodchucks were plagued by defensive miscues in a road loss to the Kenosha Kingfish at Simmons Field Thursday night, falling 9-3 as they resumed Northwoods League baseball play following the three-day All-Star Game break.

Wasuau committed three errors and surrendered three unearned runs in the defeat, dropping their second straight and bringing their second-half record to 8-5.

The Kingfish (25-24) took the lead on a two-run homer by Parker Stinson in the bottom of the first. Starter Jack Wenninger (Illinois) allowed a season-high three runs and five hits in a loss, dropping his record to 2-2 on the summer. He lasted four innings, tallying one strikeout.

Wausau (25-24) tied the game in the top of the second thanks to a pair of two-out RBI singles. Camden Janik (Illinois) drove in Chase Hug (Evansville) before Maurice Gomez (Keiser) tied the score with a base hit in his debut at-bat. Ryan Sepede (BYU) came in to score.

Kingfish starter Victor Loa did not allow a hit after the second inning. He worked five-plus in his second victory of the year.

Kenosha took the lead in the fourth and added four more over the next two innings against Woodchucks reliever Korey Bunselmeyer (Illinois). A wild pickoff throw brought in a run in the fifth inning after a fielder error allowed a man to reach earlier in the frame.

The Woodchucks scored a run in the top of the sixth, using a hit-by-pitch and a Kingfish throwing error. Ben Abernathy (UAB) took advantage and crossed the plate, trimming the deficit to 5-3.

But Kenosha answered in the bottom half. Two runs scored, but only one was earned after Bunselmeyer committed a fielding error on Drake Herrera’s bunt.

Tyler Denu (Evansville) worked a scoreless seventh, but Aidan Corn (Pasco-Hernando State College) surrendered two runs in the eighth.

The Woodchucks left 11 men on base despite tallying just five hits in the loss. Brock Watkins (BYU) extended his hitting streak to 12 with a ninth-inning single.

The Woodchucks take on the Kingfish on Friday at 6:35 p.m. in the series finale before heading to Fond du Lac for a two-game series on Saturday and Sunday. The Chucks will finally return home Monday to take on Madison at 6:35 p.m.