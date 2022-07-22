ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested in connection with murder of former OU football player in Dallas

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Antwan Franklin and Erick Garcia Authorities arrested and charged Antwan Franklin and Erick Garcia in connection with the murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player.

DALLAS, Texas — Authorities arrested and charged two men accused in the robbery and murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player.

Du’Vonta Lampkin was shot and killed at an apartment complex in downtown Dallas in early May. He was 25.

Du'Vonta Lampkin Du'Vonta Lampkin, a former University of Oklahoma football player, was shot and killed in Dallas in May. (Sooner Sports)

Police said one of Lampkin’s friends, 22-year-old Antwan Franklin, staged a robbery with 24-year-old Erick Garcia. They said the suspects stole Lampkin’s designer backpack, cellphone and wallet.

Police are looking for a third suspect but have not released a description.

Lampkin was a defensive tackle at OU in 2016 and 2017.

