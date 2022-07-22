2 arrested in connection with murder of former OU football player in Dallas

Antwan Franklin and Erick Garcia Authorities arrested and charged Antwan Franklin and Erick Garcia in connection with the murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player.

DALLAS, Texas — Authorities arrested and charged two men accused in the robbery and murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player.

Du’Vonta Lampkin was shot and killed at an apartment complex in downtown Dallas in early May. He was 25.

Du'Vonta Lampkin (Sooner Sports)

Police said one of Lampkin’s friends, 22-year-old Antwan Franklin, staged a robbery with 24-year-old Erick Garcia. They said the suspects stole Lampkin’s designer backpack, cellphone and wallet.

Police are looking for a third suspect but have not released a description.

Lampkin was a defensive tackle at OU in 2016 and 2017.

