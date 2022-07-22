ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squarespace makes website building even easier with new placement precision tool

By Abigail Opiah
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Squarespace)

Squarespace has launched a new website design service aimed at improving its drag and drop website builder for desktop and mobile.

Available now on Squarespace 7.1 in English, the Fluid Engine tool offers an array of new functionalities and customization options including a design system that gives site builders a smart grid to design websites with guidance.

Squarespace has also levelled up its placement precision tool by adding a new level of control when arranging content within page layouts.

Squarespace improvements

Among other features, Fluid Engine also offers a design functionality that’s responsive to help site builders and website designers build websites faster.

With mobile sites in mind, Squarespace’s Fluid Engine also offers the ability to build a mobile landing page separately from a desktop website.

"We are very excited to officially launch Fluid Engine, an incredibly powerful and versatile evolution of our page editing system," says Anthony Casalena, CEO & Founder of Squarespace.

"Fluid Engine improves both the usability and expressibility of our system, making it possible for more of our customers to access a wider variety of designs. Whether you are a professional designer building on Squarespace or just starting out, Fluid Engine helps our customers achieve a variety of fantastic design outcomes without having to resort to custom code."

Fluid Engine is essentially a whole new website editing paradigm released by Squarespace along with other new design tools, including a motion-based scrolling block, curated font packs and color palettes, as well as custom button styles.

"Fluid Engine is the most design-forward, yet simple and fast way to build a website," notes Paul Gubbay, Chief Product Officer at Squarespace.

"With millions of people creating business and personal brands online, we have created a simplified solution – it's as easy as building a presentation and the output is incredible."

Squarespace plans to roll out Fluid Engine in other supported languages later on in the year.

  • Why not couple your website builder with the best web hosting service to improve your online presence
