Eight Vols Voted to Preseason All-SEC Media Teams, Predicted to Finish 3rd in East

The SEC held its annual media days this week and voting was conducted to select the preseason All-SEC teams, and multiple Tennessee players were selected by the media. The full list is below:

1st Team

Byron Young

2nd Team

QB Hendon Hooker

WR Cedric Tillman

OT Darnell Wright

3rd Team

OC Cooper Mays

LB Jeremy Banks

DB Trevon Flowers

P Paxton Brooks

Young, the headliner of the media team, played in 11 games last fall and racked up 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. He is expected to be a breakout player, not only in the conference but across the country this fall.

Hooker, Tillman, and Wright's selection should come as no surprise to those who followed Tennessee's offense last fall. Hooker and Tillman are viewed as one of the most prolific duos in the nation, and Wright is expected to be the anchor of an offensive line that is expected to flourish even more in year two.

Mays, when healthy has been a key cog at center for the Vols and allows Glen Elarbee to be creative with the rotation around him. Banks and Flowers veteran defensive presence should also allow them to build on impressive campaigns from the 2022 season.

Brooks has been stellar as a punter for the Vols during his career and averaged 44 yards per attempt last fall. He will likely be more effective under Mike Ekeler this upcoming season.

The SEC predicted order of finished was also released today, with the Vols been selected to finish 3rd in the SEC East by the voting media members. They were edged out of second place by Kentucky by only 3 votes. Alabama was selected to be the conference champion. Below is the full predicted order of finish:

SEC East

Georgia (172) 1254 points

Kentucky (4) 932 points

Tennessee (1) 929 points

Florida 712 points

South Carolina (3) 662 points

Missouri 383 points

Vanderbilt (1) 196 points

SEC West

Alabama (177) 1262 points

Texas A&M (3) 968 points

Arkansas (1) 844 points

Ole Miss 675 points

LSU 591 points

Mississippi State 390 points

Auburn 338 points