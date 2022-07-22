ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Eight Vols Voted to Preseason All-SEC Media Teams, Predicted to Finish 3rd in East

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgIit_0gp71mAg00

The SEC held its annual media days this week and voting was conducted to select the preseason All-SEC teams, and multiple Tennessee players were selected by the media. The full list is below:

1st Team

Byron Young

2nd Team

QB Hendon Hooker

WR Cedric Tillman

OT Darnell Wright

3rd Team

OC Cooper Mays

LB Jeremy Banks

DB Trevon Flowers

LB Jeremy Banks

P Paxton Brooks

Young, the headliner of the media team, played in 11 games last fall and racked up 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. He is expected to be a breakout player, not only in the conference but across the country this fall.

Hooker, Tillman, and Wright's selection should come as no surprise to those who followed Tennessee's offense last fall. Hooker and Tillman are viewed as one of the most prolific duos in the nation, and Wright is expected to be the anchor of an offensive line that is expected to flourish even more in year two.

Mays, when healthy has been a key cog at center for the Vols and allows Glen Elarbee to be creative with the rotation around him. Banks and Flowers veteran defensive presence should also allow them to build on impressive campaigns from the 2022 season.

Brooks has been stellar as a punter for the Vols during his career and averaged 44 yards per attempt last fall. He will likely be more effective under Mike Ekeler this upcoming season.

The SEC predicted order of finished was also released today, with the Vols been selected to finish 3rd in the SEC East by the voting media members. They were edged out of second place by Kentucky by only 3 votes. Alabama was selected to be the conference champion. Below is the full predicted order of finish:

SEC East

Georgia (172) 1254 points

Kentucky (4) 932 points

Tennessee (1) 929 points

Florida 712 points

South Carolina (3) 662 points

Missouri 383 points

Vanderbilt (1) 196 points

SEC West

Alabama (177) 1262 points

Texas A&M (3) 968 points

Arkansas (1) 844 points

Ole Miss 675 points

LSU 591 points

Mississippi State 390 points

Auburn 338 points

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VolunteerCountry

Josh Heupel Discusses Permanent SEC Opponents

Atlanta, Ga-- With Texas and Oklahoma set to join the SEC in 2025, the future of the conference is certainly set to change. One hot topic at SEC Media Days included the scheduling format. Over the past few months, multiple possibilities have been discussed, but a nine-game conference schedule with ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Top Group For Top 100 Junior Receiver

Top 100 receiver Tyseer Denmark released his top 12 on Friday including the Vols along with a number of the top programs across the country. Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Texas and USC joined Tennessee in Denmark’s top 12. The 5-foot-11 Philadelphia...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mizzou Sports Talk

Does Missouri Benefit from Tennessee's NCAA Violations?

On July 22, the NCAA Infractions Committee informed the University of Tennessee football program that it is looking into several potential violations. In fact, there are 18 Level I violations in question. Considering that LSU’s current investigation has just eight Level I infractions and those around Baton Rouge are still...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paxton#American Football#College Football#Sec#Vols
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Tennessee Lookout

Analysis: All you need to know about Knox County elections

Early voting for the August 4 election started a week ago and in change from past election cycles, many Knox County offices on the ballot have more multiple candidates. Several are competitive and worth a close look.  County Mayor Republican Glenn Jacobs, who, prior to becoming Knox County mayor, was best known for performing as […] The post Analysis: All you need to know about Knox County elections appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sharon Leinart: Missing from Knoxville for 9 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The last time Sharon Leinart’s sister heard from her, Sharon said she had been picked up by someone and family presumed she was staying at their home. That was on January 26, 2013. In the nine year since then, there has been no communication....
wvlt.tv

Tennessee man accused of being main supplier to gun trafficking ring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A months-long investigation in New York led authorities to accuse a Tennessee man of being the main supplier in a gun trafficking ring, according to a release from Queens District Attorney Katz. The investigation, titled Operation Hotcakes, took place over an 11-month span. A Queens County...
wvlt.tv

One dead following motorcycle crash in Roane County

The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations on Saturday at Walmart for its Fill the Bus initiative. Union County authorities searching for runaway girl. The sheriff’s office said the girl was last seen in Maynardville. Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee. Updated:...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Three dead in intersection car wreck on Old Emory Road

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people died after a multivehicle accident Friday, July 22 at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The three people were identified as Peter Webel, 75; Linda Webel, 76; and Frieda Gottschling, 80.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy