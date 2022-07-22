Kentucky judge grants request to continue abortion ban block

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Abortion will remain a legal action in the state after a Kentucky judge made his ruling in court on Friday.

After Roe v. Wade fell on June 24 , the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky opened a restraining order against the ruling, arguing that the constitution protects an individual’s right to abortion.

The state’s court system granted a temporary block on Kentucky’s abortion ban as a result of the ACLU’s request. On Friday, the court decided to extend the blockage of the abortion ban.

ACLU of Kentucky released a statement regarding the extension, where they said, “Today’s victory is temporary but important. We will never stop fighting for your right to make the best decisions for yourself. The government and extremist politicians should never have the authority to force a person to remain pregnant against their will.”

Abortion will remain legal in the state as the lawsuit continues in court, however, the overall outcome is still unknown.

