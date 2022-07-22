ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky judge grants request to continue abortion ban block

By Braxton Caudill
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Abortion will remain a legal action in the state after a Kentucky judge made his ruling in court on Friday.

After Roe v. Wade fell on June 24 , the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky opened a restraining order against the ruling, arguing that the constitution protects an individual’s right to abortion.

Kentucky abortion clinics in court to block new state law

The state’s court system granted a temporary block on Kentucky’s abortion ban as a result of the ACLU’s request. On Friday, the court decided to extend the blockage of the abortion ban.

ACLU of Kentucky released a statement regarding the extension, where they said, “Today’s victory is temporary but important. We will never stop fighting for your right to make the best decisions for yourself. The government and extremist politicians should never have the authority to force a person to remain pregnant against their will.”

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Abortion will remain legal in the state as the lawsuit continues in court, however, the overall outcome is still unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 56 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
ELECTIONS
Upworthy

Satanic Temple says abortion ban violates religious freedom, to sue state to protect civil rights

Abortion is no longer a federal constitutional right after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last Friday. Many states with a conservative majority already have in place restrictive abortion laws while many Republicans are pushing for a national ban on abortion. Former President Barack Obama called it an attack on "the essential freedoms of millions of Americans." With the reproductive healthcare of America at stake, Biden and Democrats are refusing to codify Roe v. Wade or expand the Supreme Court to counter the ruling. The Satanic Temple is now commencing a legal fight for the right to have an abortion citing the violation of religious freedom. With conservative Christians leading the charge to ban abortion in America, it's only fitting that it's the worshippers of Satan who are fighting for the bodily autonomy and reproductive rights of people.
TEXAS STATE
