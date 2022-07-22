ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

National Cowboy And Western Heritage Museum Hosting Cowboy-Themed Event

Saturday is National Day of the Cowboy, and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum is hosting a cowboy-themed event.

News On 6

OBI Partnering With Boy Scouts Of America For Blood Drive

The Last Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America and Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) are partnering up for a fundraiser and blood drive at five of OBI’s donor centers. From Monday to Sunday, every donation made in the name of the Scouts will earn a $10 contribution from the OBI to local food banks.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Stillwater Animal Shelter Says Puppies Were Abandoned In Park

Stillwater Animal Welfare is asking if anyone has information about puppies that were recently abandoned. The shelter said five, one-month-old puppies were abandoned in a local park while it was over 100 degrees outside. The shelter said one of the puppies didn't make it, but the other four are OK.
STILLWATER, OK
AERO, Oklahoma Businesses, Seek Law Change Allowing Choice and Competition in Electricity Market

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma (AERO) has announced that it will advocate for reforms during the 2023 legislative session that would restructure Oklahoma’s electricity market to allow for choice and competition. If successful, the effort would end the monopoly status of Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company (OG&E), Public Service Co. of Oklahoma (PSO) and Liberty Utilities as brokers of electricity for commercial and industrial consumers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Heat wave stress, marijuana container recycling & Oklahoma onion buirger

Heat wave brings stress to state AC units and emergency rooms. (Journal Record) Abortion laws spur new policy in OKC library system. (NewsOK) Oklahoma US representatives vote against protecting contraceptive access. (NewsOK) Contraceptive access in Oklahoma. (KOSU) Republican State Senate candidate posts homophobic, anti-Semitic statements. (NewsOK) Hofmeister says Ryan Walters...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Horse rescue in Bethel Acres struggles to keep animals cool, fed

BETHEL ACRES, Okla. — A horse rescue in Bethel Acres is struggling to keep their animals cool and fed. The record-breaking heat has impacted everything. Prophet is a blind rescue horse at One Day Ranch in Bethel Acres. We are all feeling the impacts of the record-breaking heat this summer, and so are Prophet and his 40 other friends.
BETHEL ACRES, OK
