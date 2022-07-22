ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NC

Summer Ventures: Cashie River Treehouses

By Emily Cervarich
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Nestled along the Cashie River, suspended up in the trees is the Cashie River Treehouses, the perfect place to relax among nature while enjoying the quiet serenity of the river.

Only a 420-foot boardwalk stands between you and living up in the trees.

Treehouses rent for around $75 a night. You can stay with family or friends. Each treehouse can sleep multiple people with queen-sized sleeping platforms for air mattresses and a sleeping loft in each treehouse. Some can sleep more than others.

Living Local: Windsor, treehouses, a zoo & more

The treehouses come with a key-pad lock, outlets, overhead lights, a nightside lamp, windows that open directly out into nature, a table and chairs, an outdoor trash bin, outdoor seating and unique decorations in each.

A buggy cart is available at the front of the boardwalk to assist guests carrying in large loads to the treehouses. A boat and kayak ramp is also located at the head of the boardwalk for guests to access the river for boating, kayaking and rentals, river tours, and fishing.

Book a treehouse here. Or for additional information call the Town of Windsor (252) 794-3121.

