Florence, AL

Two arrested in connection with scam targeting elderly Northwest Alabama woman

By Bobby Stilwell
 3 days ago
Isaia Hernandez, 56, and Presley Martinez, 36, were arrested and charged with first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly. (Photo courtesy Florence Police)

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence Police said two Florida residents have been arrested in connection with a scam targeting an elderly woman.

FPD said detectives were informed that a 71-year-old woman was contacted by somebody claiming to be from the FBI. The “FBI” told her that her bank accounts were compromised and that she needed to withdraw a large amount of cash.

After she had the money, she was told to meet the “FBI” in person. FPD detectives followed the victim and kept an eye on the exchange. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, local and federal authorities stopped a vehicle of interest in the case outside a Florence Blvd. business.

Isaia Hernandez, 56, and Presley Martinez, 36, were arrested and charged with first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly. Bond was set at $30,000 apiece.

As of Friday morning, police said a hearing was pending to revoke those bonds. In addition to the vehicle, a Muscle Shoals hotel room was searched; a firearm was recovered from the room.

FPD reminded the public that law enforcement will never call asking for somebody to pay fines with cash or a gift card, or ask for personal information over the phone. Anyone concerned that a call from law enforcement is a scam should hang up and call the law enforcement agency directly through posted phone numbers.

ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

