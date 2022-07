The Ballpark now has a Home Plate. The new baseball batting and training facility in Ashburn has opened its onsite restaurant, the perfectly named Home Plate. The Ballpark, which The Burn has described as “Topgolf for baseball,” opened at the start of July. It features high-tech batting cages that can be used by both casual visitors who want to gather with friends and take some swings, as well as serious athletes looking to improve their baseball skills.

ASHBURN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO