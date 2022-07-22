dvsn – “If I Get Caught”

The Houston rapper Maxo Kream is down under this week for a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand. Last night at a show in Sydney, Maxo paused the show to break up a fight. He brought the two audience members up on stage, gave them a second on the mic to explain what happened, and then brokered peace by making them hug it out. “We all family in this bitch, we don’t want no problem,” Maxo said. “Security, that’s how you handle shit,” he added as the two fighting fans made their way off, but not before the rapper got a dig in at one of them: “Get your big goofy ass off stage.” Watch video via Reddit below.

