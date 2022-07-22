ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dvsn – “If I Get Caught”

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new dvsn song “If I Got Caught” centers on the hook “If I get caught cheatin’, that don’t mean I don’t love you.” It’s insanely catchy and delivered as a gang vocal, so don’t be surprised when it becomes a hit for the duo of singer Daniel Daley and producer...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Watch Bleachers, Clairo, & Lucy Dacus Cover The National At Newport Folk Festival

During Bleachers’ set at Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, Jack Antonoff brought out Clairo and Lucy Dacus — who also performed at the fest this weekend — to cover the National’s High Violet track “Bloodbuzz Ohio.” They were also joined by Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda on guitar. The National had performed at Newport on Friday. “Thank you for singing bloodbuzz!” Bryce Dessner wrote on Antonoff’s Instagram. “I wish we could have done it with you all.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

THICK – “Tell Myself”

Last month, the Brooklyn Band To Watch THICK announced their second album, Happy Now, with “Loser.” Today, they’re back with another single, the chiming and catchy “Tell Myself.” “As you get older, you sometimes look at your little-kid self and wish you could give them a hug and tell them everything’s going to be okay,” the band said of the track. “It’s not about minimizing life experiences, but a reminder that you’re stronger than you think and that—despite what it feels like in the moment—there is a light at the end of the tunnel.” Check it out below.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

PHONY – “The Middle”

This week, Joyce Manor touring guitarist Neil Berthier is releasing AT SOME POINT YOU STOP, his latest album under the name PHONY. We’ve heard “Kaleidoscope” and “Summer’s Cold” from it already, and today he’s back with another new single, “The Middle.” “I had a tough time dealing with my father’s dementia conceptually,” Berthier shared in a statement. “To cope, I wrote letters to get my feelings out there, knowing no one would see them. It was more helpful than I thought it would be. This song is about wishing there was a recipient to eventually read these letters, knowing that’s not possible.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Twenty One Pilots Mash Up “Heathens” And The Stranger Things Theme

Twenty One Pilots performed in Romania this past week, where they mashed up their 2016 hit “Heathens” with the synth-driven theme from Stranger Things. Immediately prior, the screen behind the band read “music has the power to save everyone” with footage from the series showing Max (Sadie Sink) running from the “Upside Down” demon Vecna. (On the show, Max is saved from Vecna by listening to her favorite song, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” aka the song of summer.) Watch the mash-up below.
MUSIC
Jay Z
Stereogum

Lizzo Is Still The Pep Talk Queen

In the years since Lizzo released her major-label debut album, Cuz I Love You, she has achieved a level of household-name status most artists can only dream about. Singles like “Truth Hurts” and “Juice” exploded on every listening platform and soundtracked movies and commercials. Lizzo herself hit the big screen, appearing in Hustlers alongside Cardi B and JLo. She’s won Grammys, hosted a reality show (Amazon Prime Video’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls), launched a size-inclusive shapewear line (Yitty), and been hailed as a symbol for body positivity. Though she’s been hustling in the music biz for at least a decade, Lizzo’s ubiquity is relatively new, and now she’s making the most of it. These days music feels secondary to her empire, like Rihanna with Fenty.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Joni Mitchell’s Surprise Newport Folk Fest Performance

These days, Joni Mitchell is functionally retired. Even before she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, Mitchell rarely made any sort of public appearance. Yesterday, however, Mitchell played a surprise 13-song set at the Newport Festival, performing alongside an all-star group of friends and collaborators. This was Mitchell’s first full set since 2000, and it was her first time performing at the Newport Folk Fest since 1969.
MUSIC
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

New Leonard Cohen Tribute Album Will Feature Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop, Mavis Staples, & More

In terms of tribute albums, there are a lot dedicated to Leonard Cohen. There’s 2005’s Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, which went along with Lian Lunson’s film of the same name. There’s also 1995’s Tower of Song: The Songs of Leonard Cohen and 1991’s I’m Your Fan, which featured contributions from R.E.M., Pixies, John Cale, and lots more era-appropriate names. Plus, there’s 2017’s tribute-concert-turned-album Sincerely, L. Cohen: A Live Celebration of Leonard Cohen. Now, there’s another Leonard Cohen tribute album in the works: It’s called Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen and it’ll be released on November 11 via BlueNote.
MUSIC
#Dvsn
Stereogum

Stream Twen’s Riff & Reverb-Packed New Album One Stop Shop

Nashville DIY duo Twen — Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones — first announced their long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s debut LP Awestruck in June, and before that they released a spate of one-off tracks. In December, we heard “HaHaHome,” followed by “Bore U” in February, and “Dignitary Life” in March. Last month, along with announcing One Stop Shop, Twen shared the final single, “Feeling In Love (From The Waist Down).” Now, the full album is available to stream. Packed to the gills with rowdy riffs, reverb-filled vocals, and propulsive rhythms, One Stop Shop is produced and mixed by Ian Jones and mastered by Joey Oaxaca. Check it out below.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Maxo Kream Get Fighting Fans To Make Peace: “Security, That’s How You Handle Shit”

The Houston rapper Maxo Kream is down under this week for a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand. Last night at a show in Sydney, Maxo paused the show to break up a fight. He brought the two audience members up on stage, gave them a second on the mic to explain what happened, and then brokered peace by making them hug it out. “We all family in this bitch, we don’t want no problem,” Maxo said. “Security, that’s how you handle shit,” he added as the two fighting fans made their way off, but not before the rapper got a dig in at one of them: “Get your big goofy ass off stage.” Watch video via Reddit below.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

John Moreland Continues To Prove He’s One Of The Best Songwriters Around With New Album, ‘Birds In The Ceiling’

John Moreland has done it again. His sixth album Birds In The Ceiling finally hit streaming platforms, and everyone needs to give it a listen. The highly regarded Tulsa, Oklahoma songwriter continues to impress with his deft lyricism in soothing vocals, putting both on full display in the new record. Leading up to today’s release, Moreland released several singles with “Ugly Faces,” “Claim Your Prize,” and “Cheap Idols Dressed in Expensive Garbage.” Continuing his penchant for deeply introspective songwriting, Moreland […] The post John Moreland Continues To Prove He’s One Of The Best Songwriters Around With New Album, ‘Birds In The Ceiling’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TULSA, OK
Stereogum

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Another Double Album Return Of The Dream Canteen

Back in April, Red Hot Chili Peppers returned with their first new album in six years, Unlimited Love. Turns out they have more where that came from. The band has announced another new Rick Rubin-produced double album called Return Of The Dream Canteen, which will be released on October 14. RHCP revealed its existence at the kickoff for their tour in Denver, where they also said that its lead single is named “Tip Of My Tongue.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Preview The Haxan Cloak’s Paper Girls Score

British producer Bobby Krlic — aka the Haxan Cloak — has long been a go-to for writing horror/mind-bending scores, having memorably written the music for 2019’s Midsommar. Since then, Krlic has scored TV shows such as Reprisal, The Alienist, and Snowpiercer. His most recent venture is Amazon Studios’ Paper Girls, based on the graphic novel series. The series and soundtrack are out on July 29, and Krlic has shared a preview of his score in the meantime.
TV SHOWS
Stereogum

Turnover – “Myself In The Way” (Feat. Turnstile’s Brendan Yates)

Turnover and Turnstile are very different bands, but for obvious reasons they often get confused. The two groups are playing into that confusion today by joining forces. Turnover have announced their follow-up to 2019’s Altogether, which is called Myself In The Way — its title track features vocals from Turnstile singer Brendan Yates. The song continues Turnover’s metamorphosis from an emo band into a vibey dance project, with soft textures and vocoders a plenty. It’s kind of insane that this is what a Turnover x Turnstile collab sounds like.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch The National Debut New Song “Space Invader (Threaded Gold)” At Newport Folk Festival

The National performed at Newport Folk Festival yesterday, where they debuted a new song called “Space Invader (Threaded Gold).” This comes a couple of months after the band, whose mainstream presence has grown considerably given Aaron Dessner’s work on Taylor Swift’s folklore and evermore, debuted three other new songs in Paris. In May, they performed “Tropic Morning News (Haversham),” “Grease In Your Hair (Birdie),” and “Bathwater (Mount Auburn).” Those songs and “Space Invader (Threaded Gold)” will no doubt appear on the follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy To Find.
NEWPORT, RI
Stereogum

Watch Dinosaur Jr. & Courtney Barnett Perform “Feel The Pain” At Newport Folk

Newport Folk Festival goes down this weekend in Rhode Island, and both Courtney Barnett and Dinosaur Jr. are on the lineup. Yesterday, during Dinosaur Jr.’s set, the college-rock greats brought Barnett out to sing and play guitar on ’90s classic “Feel The Pain.” Both acts are still promoting some new-ish records: Last year, Dinosaur Jr. released Sweep It Into Space, and Barnett shared Things Take Time, Take Time. Likewise, they both recently put out documentaries; Barnett’s Anonymous Club came out in June, and Dinosaur Jr.’s Freakscene came out in May.
NEWPORT, RI
Stereogum

Ohana Fest’s Encore Weekend Apparently Cancelled

Last month, the Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Festival announced a second weekend (October 8 and 9) called Ohana Encore. It was set to feature an entirely different lineup from the first weekend (September 30 through October 2), with Vedder headlining alongside Alanis Morissette, the Black Keys, and Haim. Except now it looks like that second weekend has been cancelled.
DANA POINT, CA

