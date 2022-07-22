ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lion’s Club Holds its Biggest Annual Car Show

By Clint Parker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeaverville – On Saturday, automobiles filled the baseball field at Weaverville Primary School. Not just any automobiles, but special vehicles from classics to customs to hot rods and everything in between as the Weaverville Lion’s Club held their annual car show. This year’s event was the biggest so far, with more...

Tryon Daily Bulletin

One project ends and another begins at The Saluda Inn

SALUDA––The Saluda Inn opened its doors in May after two long years of renovations, and this fall, they will be opening new doors to a wine cellar and restaurant. Owners Joel Kirby and Jay Burriss began the inn’s renovations in June of 2020. General Manager Beth Rusch calls the renovations a “Covid project.”
SALUDA, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair offers wide slate of artists

BURNSVILLE — One of the largest, oldest and most unique crafts fairs in the North Carolina mountains takes place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6 on the Town Square in Burnsville. The 65th Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair brings together more than 200 artists and crafters to offer a wonderland of...
BURNSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Real-life 'Rainbow Bridge' hidden in enchanted mountain wonderland in NC

Lake Lure, N.C. — The 'Rainbow Bridge' is a familiar poem given to many misty-eyed pet owners on the day they say goodbye to their beloved, furry family member. The poem promises grieving pet owners that their lost pet has gone to the Rainbow Bridge, where the pet will run and play in grassy meadows and hills, restored to health and youth. It's here at the Rainbow Bridge where beloved pets will wait for us until we find them again.
LIFESTYLE
City
Weaverville, NC
tribpapers.com

Rodney’s Bike Nite Coming to an End

Weaverville – Cars and bikes lined Weaverville’s North Main Street while the music from a live band filled the air on Thursday. Was it an event put on by the town? No, it was Bike Nite held by Rodney’s Auto and its proprietor, Rodney Edwards. Edwards has...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
railfan.com

Non-Profits Team Up to Turn Legendary Saluda Grade into Rail Trail

SALUDA, N.C. — A trio of non-profit organizations has made an offer for Norfolk Southern’s route over the Saluda Grade in North Carolina — one of the steepest and most dangerous pieces of main line railroad in North America — with the hope of turning it into a rail trail, the Greenville Journal reports.
SALUDA, NC
tribpapers.com

Chestnut Mountain Golf Course Welcoming New Members

Mills River – A perfectly beautiful golf course tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains around Mills River, situated between Asheville and Hendersonville, near the Asheville airport and on the Buncombe/Hendersonville county line, is the Chestnut Mountain Golf Club. New management has taken over what was once the High Vista Golf Club, which stopped playing last December. Now a new chapter is beginning on the same picturesque property. Real estate development had been discussed as an option for the property, but with new investors willing to take a gamble on a beautiful spot, the decision has been made. This golf course will become a semi-private club with two categories of membership: golf members and recreational members.
MILLS RIVER, NC
luxury-houses.net

Discretely Sited with Coveted Mountain Views, This Grand Manor in Fairview Asks for $7,950,000

The Manor in Fairview is a modern sanctuary for those seeking the luxury, private mountain lifestyle, now available for sale. This home located at 5 Wild Wind Trl, Fairview, North Carolina; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,040 square feet of living spaces. Call Marilyn Wright – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 828.279.3980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Fairview.
FAIRVIEW, NC
tribpapers.com

Superb Pianist Tavernier Performing Two Local Concerts

Hendersonville – People get two chances to hear and see local pianist prodigy Christopher Tavernier—in a free jazz concert in Henderson County and then in classical music at an Asheville Chamber benefit. Tavernier is a rising junior at Florida State. The Hendersonville High School alumnus turned 22 on...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Magical shopping at Bullington Gardens’ fairy market

HENDERSONVILLE — The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens will host a fairy market from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Hendersonville. The event will feature face painting, Zen tangle art classes and a gnome scavenger hunt. Handmade crafts, crowns, wands, wings and DIY items will be available for purchase.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Discarded, antique, and miscellaneous items find new purpose in art objects

Marcella Massung does not consider herself an artist. She has no formal training, but she “must” create daily and her innate artistic expression presents itself in ways she cannot predict. Her Treasures at-home shop is proof. Densely displayed are art objects galore – everything from wind chimes, to stained and fused glass, to decoupage, to clothing, to shadowbox collages, and more.
FRANKLIN, NC
Cars
thesmokies.com

What not to do in Pigeon Forge, 7 tips from a local

They say good jazz is about the notes you don’t play. I don’t know if that’s true, but as a former sax player who had quite a solo during the 9th-grade band’s rendition of the Herbie Hancock classic “Watermelon Man,” it sounds good enough.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
FOX Carolina

Man airlifted to hospital after fall from Looking Glass Falls

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said one person was airlifted to Mission Hospital on Saturday afternoon after falling from Looking Glass Falls. Deputies said they responded to the falls shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to deputies, the man did not fall from the...
thezoereport.com

Looking For An Easy Wellness Getaway? Try Asheville, North Carolina

Imagine this: Lately, your anxiety’s been more like a roller coaster than usual — up, down, here comes a curve, then a dip, then you slowly inch upward and think everything’s finally going all right. Right when the roller coaster reaches another peak and you’re about to take in the amazing view, it suddenly drops — and your anxiety’s worse than ever. You’re doing all you can for your mental health — therapy, group therapy, meditating, getting out in nature, calling and making plans with friends (especially since you work from home) — but you really need a break. Which is where a calming respite like Asheville, North Carolina comes in. It’s the perfect mental health escape, and I should know since I experienced its calming magic for myself on a recent visit.
ASHEVILLE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

10 Best Cherokee NC Restaurants for Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Choosing the best restaurants in Cherokee NC is an interesting challenge. Most major tourist towns in the Blue Ridge Mountains– such as Asheville NC, Blue Ridge GA, and Roanoke VA– offer a wide...
CHEROKEE, NC
WSPA 7News

‘Tragic accident:’ North Carolina firefighter dies

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina fire department is mourning the sudden passing of one of their own. According to Clarks Chapel Fire-Rescue, 25-year-old Joseph Orr, died on Saturday in a “tragic accident while enjoying the great outdoors.”. According to Chief Trae Perry, Orr was new...
MACON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Asheville City men's team wins first USL2 playoff match

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WLOS) — Asheville City Soccer Club pulled in another victory on Friday evening, July 22. The men's team won their first ever USL2 playoff match against Brazos Valley Cavalry at The Villages SC Complex in Florida. Following an hour-long delay due to storms, the game began with the Blues possessing the ball for the majority of the first half, according to a press release from the team.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Walk Hendo: Pedestrian Plan Emerging﻿

Hendersonville – The City of Hendersonville seeks public input to guide its policies to make downtown even more accessible and attractive to pedestrians and for cyclists and others to better travel within the entire city. Bear figurines, chalk art, flowers, and benches beneath shady trees are among the features...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

