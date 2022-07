LCM (50m) The 2022 Russian Solidarity Games continued in Kazan, with Mariia Kameneva, Anna Surkova and Kirill Prigoda highlighting the night’s events. The swimming here is part of a multi-sport event being hosted by Russia after most of their sporting federations were barred from international competition following the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February. The ensuing war has resulted in at least 5,110 civilian deaths according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and has displaced millions of people.

