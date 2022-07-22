ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

The Sins of Our Architects: How Racism Smeared Newark’s Modernist Legacy

By Jersey Digs
jerseydigs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewarkers walk through the streets of a city whose buildings wish to be somewhere else. These buildings may not be apparent in the skyline, but they are obvious in their street presence. They shout to the sidewalk they don’t wish to be here. Bare walls of granite, concrete, and opaque glass...

jerseydigs.com

Comments / 5

Chris Geeeeee
2d ago

I don't blame using building access to protect commuters. I went to school in Newark and my teacher was attacked with ice pick. took a week to recover. mayor had to stop motorcycle meeting events because of gang shootings. so it is not racism, it is violence. this person who wrote this article doesn't live in the real world.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trentonian

Trenton has bigger problems than a painting of a slave owner (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Just as President George Washington had the legal right to own slaves and determine their fate, to sexually assault them, amputate them, sell and purchase them and even kill them, in some cases, Thomas Edison State University, as owner of N.C. Wyeth’s famous portrait of the U.S.A.’s most high-profiled slave owner, has the legal right to dispense of this painting.
TRENTON, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

25 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

It’s been a hot week but the weather doesn’t stop Essex County. Every week, we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County area. Among the headlines: Montclair residents offered refunds for pool memberships; Essex County restaurants honored by Wine Spectator; Essex County announces cooling centers to beat the heat wave; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
jerseydigs.com

Another Development Planned for Monroe Avenue in Asbury Park

One of New Jersey’s fastest-growing beach towns could be getting a new mixed-use project with affordable housing at a lot just off Asbury Park’s Main Street. During their July 25 meeting, Asbury Park’s planning board is slated to consider a redevelopment proposal for a 14,700-square foot property at 700 Monroe Avenue. The plan will be pitched by a subsidiary of Sackman Enterprises and would replace a tire repair shop and three vacant lots.
jerseydigs.com

Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo with Private Outdoor Space and Low HOA Listed in Weehawken

This listing is brought to you by Megha Moza of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. If a spacious condominium that combines convenience and luxury is at the top of your wish list, then this beautiful two-bedroom residence with a low HOA in Bella Vista Estates offers you a magnificent home in a prime location.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Sesame Place Controversy: 1 Week After Viral Video, Civil Rights Activists Protest At Theme Park To Demand Change

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Two activists were arrested outside Sesame Place in Langhorne Saturday afternoon. Police say the two protestors were taken into custody for disorderly conduct after several warnings for blocking the sidewalk and street. The two men were among a crowd of civil rights activists, including several local Black Panther parties, urging families to boycott the children’s theme park. Police say the two men were a 50-year-old from Newark, New Jersey, and a 46-year-old from Camden. Their names are not known at this time. It follows a now viral video posted by a New York family who says a costumed...
LANGHORNE, PA
Slate

America’s Proud Armpit

I’ve long held a grudge against Marvel productions for their lazy typecasting of villains, most egregiously when Iron Man cast the tremendous Egyptian actor Sayed Badreya to play a terrorist just a few years after he produced and starred in T for Terrorist, a short meant to raise awareness for how damaging those portrayals can be. (I get why he took the role, but damn!) Yet as a card-carrying New Jersey Muslim, I could not in good conscience skip Ms. Marvel, the Garden State-set story of a Muslim teenager discovering her superpowers. And I have to say: This show kind of nails it. It’s a lot of fun, and at times alarmingly accurate: We do in fact have our Eid celebrations in parking lots, but only because we’d never get a permit to bring a bouncy castle to Liberty State Park. Who knew if you hire Muslim writers and directors, you end up with work that can pass the smell test?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architects#Rutgers Newark#Brutalist Architecture#Modernist#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics
Daily Voice

Docking Boat Passenger Slips, Drowns In Hudson River

A Nigerian man drowned in the Hudson River after falling off a docking boat, authorities said. The boat had made it into the Englewood Marina at the foot of the Palisades in Englewood Cliffs just north of the George Washington Bridge when he fell off shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Gothamist

Slick soul-food eatery Cornbread: Farm to Soul opens in Crown Heights

First-rate fried chicken is always a welcome addition in any neighborhood, so let's get the most important piece of information about the new Crown Heights spot Cornbread: Farm to Soul right off the bat. The counter service restaurant, which looks like it belongs in a suburban strip mall but in fact opened just a couple of weeks ago on Eastern Parkway, serves some very good fried bird indeed. Crisp-skinned, plenty of seasoning, juicy all the way through. Order with confidence.
BROOKLYN, NY
WRAL News

On cam: Armed men interrupt NY bishop's sermon to steal jewelry

Brooklyn, N.Y. — A New York bishop's sermon was being livestreamed when he said three to four men walked in with guns. Bishop Lamor Whitehead of Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches in Brooklyn said he was 5 to 10 minutes into preaching Sunday morning when he saw the door in the back of the room kick open.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Lower Manhattan groups sue to stop tower from being constructed atop South Street Seaport parking lot

Lower Manhattan groups have filed a lawsuit in a last-ditch effort to block the construction of a new tower in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Development company Howard Hughes Corp. gained approval in May from the city Landmarks Preservation Commission to construct the building, which is slated to be erected on the site of a 60-year-old parking lot at 250 Water St. The company ...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Society
essexnewsdaily.com

Former Irvington councilman celebrates nonprofit anniversary

IRVINGTON, NJ — Alan A. Siegel, formerly of Irvington, is marking his 50th anniversary as president of Clinton Cemetery Association in Irvington this summer. Elected to head the nonsectarian nonprofit cemetery company in 1972, Siegel is the 16th person to serve in that capacity since the cemetery was chartered by the state legislature in 1844.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Beast

Thieves Rob Pastor of $400K in Jewels During Church Service

A New York City pastor with a taste for luxury goods says he is doing fine after being robbed in the middle of a live-streamed service on Sunday. Footage shows Bishop Lamor Whitehead speaking at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie, Brooklyn, when three masked gunmen suddenly storm in. “All right, all right,” Whitehead says before dropping to the ground on his hands and knees. The armed robbers stole $400,000 worth of jewelry before making their getaway. According to the New York Post, the men stole the valuable items from Whitehead, his wife, and possibly churchgoers as well. In a Facebook video afterward, Whitehead said he was “good” and that when he saw the men walk in: “I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery.” Later in the video he defended his taste for expensive things: “A lot of people are going to say, ‘Why are you so flashy?’ It’s my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase if I work hard for it.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

NYC’s Crackdown on Illegal Dirt Bikes Curbs Delivery Workers

When 24-year-old Emanuel Ponze woke up on a bright June morning, he was in a joyous mood. He had spent the night watching movies and drinking beer with his brothers and some friends, a well-deserved break from the 50 to 60-hour weeks he worked as a delivery worker for Doordash. When Ponze left his brother’s […] The post NYC’s Crackdown on Illegal Dirt Bikes Curbs Delivery Workers appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Apply for 160 affordable units at Bedford Union Armory complex in Crown Heights, from $465/month

Applications are now being accepted for 160 affordable units at a new rental in the Bedford Union Armory redevelopment in Brooklyn. Located at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, the building offers residents brand new units and a prime location near Prospect Park. New Yorkers earning 30, 40, 50, and 60 percent of the area median income, or between $18,515 for a single person and $99,300 for a household of seven, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $465/month studios to $1,841/month three bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy