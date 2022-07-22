ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Firefighter Suffers Heat Exhaustion As Crews Battle Blaze At Sussex County Diner (PHOTOS)

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sXsg_0gp6yNIs00
Sparta Classic Diner fire Photo Credit: Sparta Township Fire Department via Facebook

A firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion as crews battled a stubborn blaze at a Sussex County diner, authorities said.

The Sparta Township Fire Department responded to the Sparta Classic Diner just after 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, the squad said.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed heavy flames coming from the kitchen and billowing through the roof.

Firefighters worked diligently, stretching multiple hose lines through the building to get the blaze under control just before 1 a.m., the department said.

Meanwhile, one firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion and was treated at the scene as crews were packing up, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared just before 2:25 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include fire departments in Andover, Ogdensburg, Hardyston, and Jefferson, as well as Sparta EMS and the Sparta Township Police Department.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene of the blaze.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
franklinreporter.com

Home, Yard Fire Displaces Two Families

Careless disposal of a cigarette was the reported cause behind a July 23 fire that left two Victor Street families looking for alternative shelter. The fire, which also burned grass behind the residence, damaged several other homes as well, according to reports from the Franklin Township Police Department and East Franklin Fire Department.
FRANKLIN, NJ
Daily Voice

Docking Boat Passenger Slips, Drowns In Hudson River

A Nigerian man drowned in the Hudson River after falling off a docking boat, authorities said. The boat had made it into the Englewood Marina at the foot of the Palisades in Englewood Cliffs just north of the George Washington Bridge when he fell off shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sussex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Andover, NJ
City
Hardyston Township, NJ
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Jefferson, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Accidents
City
Ogdensburg, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Fire Hose#Accident#The Sparta Classic Diner#Sparta Ems
New Jersey Herald

Video shows ashtray setting fire to Newton Moose Lodge

NEWTON — Surveillance video released Friday shows fire inside a plastic ashtray melting the container and setting a wooden deck area on fire at the Newton Moose Lodge 432 on Swartswood Road in Fredon July 15. Sussex County Fire Marshal Virgil Rome said it is clear from the video that the fire began...
NEWTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Gym Fire Doused Off Route 17

Firefighters doused an early-morning commercial blaze off Route 17. The two-alarm fire broke out in a building that houses Powerhouse Gym on McKee Drive in Mahwah around 7 a.m. Firefighters had it knocked down in under a half-hour. Island Road was temporarily closed. No injuries were reported. Mahwah firefighters brought...
MAHWAH, NJ
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes Route 17

A rush-hour fire incinerated the cab of a tractor-trailer on Route 17.The rig ignited on the southbound highway in Ramsey just before the Franklin Turnpike exit and across from the Shannon Rose restaurant, sending a column of black smoke skyward that could be seen for miles.Police temporarily close…
RAMSEY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Fair Lawn PD: NY State Driver Caught With Crack, Smack Claims She'd Been 'Set Up'

A New York State driver told Fair Lawn police that someone else had planted the heroin and crack they found in her car in order to get her in trouble, authorities said. Johnni-Rose Szambel , 24, of Warwick, was trying to hide the drugs when she was stopped by Detectives Geovanny Buitron and Justin DiGuglielmo on Lincoln Avenue at Harristown Road, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Four Dead In Newark Crash With Tractor Trailer

Four people died in a crash involving two cars and a tractor trailer early Saturday, July 23 in Newark. A car rear-ended a tractor-trailer then burst into flames, trapping occupants around 4:30 a.m. on Frelinghuysen Avenue, developing reports say. Another vehicle was severely damaged. The four who died apparently suffered...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

79-Year-Old Woman Dead After Fireplace Poker Attack in NJ Home: Cops

Authorities are investigating a homicide involving an unusual weapon after a 79-year-old woman died in New Jersey. Bergen County prosecutors said the victim was found at a Dumont address late Saturday night after being reportedly struck by a fire poker. Officers responding to the scene on New Milford Avenue transported...
DUMONT, NJ
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Fleeing Fugitive Breaks Into Hackensack Apartment, Hides In Bathtub: Police

A robber wanted by Hackensack police broke into an apartment and tried hiding in a bathtub as they chased him, authorities said. City police had been searching for Naim Moore, 20, ever since July 2, when he tried convincing a man on the street that he had a gun in his pocket and would shoot him in the face if he didn’t hand over money and pot, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
321K+
Followers
48K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy