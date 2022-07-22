ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CanTex Illinois Partners Acquires Two Warehouses on 25 Acres

 3 days ago

CanTex Illinois Partners, LLC closed on 224,000 SF on 25 AC of industrial land at 3912 & 4012 Illinois Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211. The property is fully leased to three tenants and includes two separate buildings with extensive outdoor storage. The site is located just inside Loop 12 with easy access to Downtown Dallas and Arlington.

CanTex Illinois Partners, LLC closed on 224,000 SF on 25 AC of industrial land at 3912 & 4012 Illinois Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211. The property is fully leased to three tenants and includes two separate buildings with extensive outdoor storage. The site is located just inside Loop 12 with easy access to Downtown Dallas and Arlington. David Guinn and Ricardo Quinones of Davidson Bogel Real Estate, LLC represented the Purchaser in the transaction. While the Seller, Longview Equity, LLC, was represented by Putnam Daily at Preserve West Capital. (Photo: Business Wire)

David Guinn and Ricardo Quinones of Davidson Bogel Real Estate, LLC represented the Purchaser in the transaction. While the Seller, Longview Equity, LLC, was represented by Putnam Daily at Preserve West Capital.

About CanTex Capital

CanTex Capital is a Dallas, Texas-based commercial real estate investment firm that currently owns, manages, and operates approximately 4.0 million square feet of infill industrial on over 300 acres in the DFW area and has a long-term view on Texas and specifically the DFW Metroplex. Its combined 50+ years of commercial real estate experience spans different geographic markets, asset types, and market cycles, giving CanTex Capital a diverse and unique set of perspectives.

About DB2RE

Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) is a boutique land investment advisory group and brokerage firm headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded by David Davidson, Jr., and Edward Bogel in 2015, the base principal of the company is exceptional client service, with investment and development of land throughout Texas and Oklahoma as the focus. DB2RE concentrates on land acquisitions, dispositions, and investment sales for families, trusts, and developers of retail, multi-family, industrial/mixed-use, and single-family communities.

For more information, visit db2re .com.

