If you have lived in Gainesville for any length of time, you will likely remember the large ‘For Sale’ signs that appeared on the 700+ acre tract of undeveloped land between north Hwy 441 (13th St.) and 43rd St. Likely you looked at it with a little apprehension, considering many areas in Gainesville have seen undeveloped land turn into five-story condominiums, shopping centers or developments with thousands of homes.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO