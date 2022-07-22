LIV Golf Next Tournament: Players, Date For Bedminster Event

It occurs to me, that the movement of the men’s PGA Championship to May should have an unforeseen benefit for the LPGA and PGA Tour Champions. After the Open championship finished up last week, it became apparent that there was still a healthy amount of major golf in the offing. This week, we watched the women compete in the Evian Championship, while the senior men held an Open championship of their own. In two weeks, the women will celebrate their Open championship, at venerable Muirfield. Now that the finest courses in the world have opened their eyes to the value of hosting a major event on any of the global tours, we earn the double bonus of seeing dramatic tournament resolutions at breathtaking venues. Have a read on this week’s results in Tour Rundown.

