Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks and Delaware counties will encounter lane and ramp restrictions next week for construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced July 21.

BRISTOL, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO